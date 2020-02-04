Tesco Malted Milk Biscuits 200G

Lovely
No complaints, nice crunchy biscuit. They aren't overly sweet and they aren't too crumbly.
Love them!
Good quality and low price as well. One of my favourite biscuits!
After enjoying Malted Milk biscuits for many years I`ve found that the "new recipe" is nothing like the original version. It has been reduced to the ranks of a very ordinary sweet biscuit. I couldn`t detect any malt flavour and found it rather bland. Very disappointing and why change the product at all? I`m now having to find a replacement biscuit to have with my cuppa.
Well priced
These biscuits are excellent value for money and they taste good.
My husband 'dunks' these every morning in his tea!
nice tasty crunchy biscuit value for money
Delicious
Just as they should be very moorish
I always buy Tesco branded malted milk biscuits as they are by far the best!
I regularly purchase and consume these biscuits. They are very tasty and a particularly good complement to a cup of tea. The cow design is good too.