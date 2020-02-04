By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Malted Milk Biscuits 200G

Tesco Malted Milk Biscuits 200G
One biscuit
  • Energy182kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2045kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Malted milk biscuits.
  • LIGHT & CRUMBLY. Carefully baked to a classic recipe for a malty treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2045kJ / 488kcal182kJ / 43kcal
Fat21.2g1.9g
Saturates10.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate66.1g5.9g
Sugars16.3g1.5g
Fibre2.5g0.2g
Protein6.9g0.6g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 22 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

39 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

No complaints, nice crunchy biscuit. They aren't overly sweet and they aren't too crumbly.

Love them!

5 stars

Good quality and low price as well. One of my favourite biscuits!

After enjoying Malted Milk biscuits for many years

2 stars

After enjoying Malted Milk biscuits for many years I`ve found that the "new recipe" is nothing like the original version. It has been reduced to the ranks of a very ordinary sweet biscuit. I couldn`t detect any malt flavour and found it rather bland. Very disappointing and why change the product at all? I`m now having to find a replacement biscuit to have with my cuppa.

Well priced

5 stars

These biscuits are excellent value for money and they taste good.

An old favourite

5 stars

My husband 'dunks' these every morning in his tea!

great crunch

5 stars

nice tasty crunchy biscuit value for money

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious

Delicious

5 stars

Just as they should be very moorish

I always buy Tesco branded malted milk biscuits as

5 stars

I always buy Tesco branded malted milk biscuits as they are by far the best!

Moreish Malted Milks

5 stars

I regularly purchase and consume these biscuits. They are very tasty and a particularly good complement to a cup of tea. The cow design is good too.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

