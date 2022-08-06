We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nurofen Migraine Pain Relief Ibuprofen 342mg Caplets 12 Pack

Nurofen Migraine Pain Relief Ibuprofen 342mg Caplets 12 Pack

Nurofen Migraine Pain Relief Ibuprofen 342mg Caplets 12 Pack
Nurofen Migraine pain provides relief from migraine pains and headachesContains Ibuprofen lysine that is absorbed quickly into the bodyNot for use by children under 12 years of ageAlways read the label
Migraine sufferers know that it is important to act at the first sign of an attack to help provide relief. That's why we provide Nurofen Migraine Pain. It contains Ibuprofen Lysine, which is quickly absorbed in the body to help provide relief from headache and migraine Pain. For oral administration and short-term use only.UK/N/0718/0053
Targeted Rapid Relief

Ingredients

Each caplet contains: Ibuprofen Lysine 342mg (equivalent to Ibuprofen 200mg), See leaflet for full list

Net Contents

12 x Caplets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage:For oral administration and short-term use only.Adults, the elderly and children & adolescents between 12 and 18 years:Swallow 1 or 2 caplets with water up to three times a day as required.Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 6 caplets in any 24 hour period.Do not give to children under 12 years of age.Children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted. Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use

