Nurofen Migraine Pain Relief Ibuprofen 342mg Caplets 12 Pack

Nurofen Migraine pain provides relief from migraine pains and headaches Contains Ibuprofen lysine that is absorbed quickly into the body Not for use by children under 12 years of age Always read the label

Migraine sufferers know that it is important to act at the first sign of an attack to help provide relief. That's why we provide Nurofen Migraine Pain. It contains Ibuprofen Lysine, which is quickly absorbed in the body to help provide relief from headache and migraine Pain. For oral administration and short-term use only. UK/N/0718/0053

Targeted Rapid Relief

Ingredients

Each caplet contains: Ibuprofen Lysine 342mg (equivalent to Ibuprofen 200mg), See leaflet for full list

Net Contents

12 x Caplets

Preparation and Usage