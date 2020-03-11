Beconase Allergy 100Dose

I just love it.it’s make my life easy❤️
I have a hay fever.it was so bad condition.but when I use it it’s goes so quickly.After that if I feel anything like sneezing or cold try to use beconase. I just love it..
Beconase Hayfever Relief for Adults Nasal Spray is an aqueous Nasal Spray containing 50 micrograms Beclometasone Dipropionate per Spray, Also contains: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Dextrose, Polysorbate 80, Purified Water, Preservatives: Benzalkonium Chloride. Phenylethylalcohol
Do not store above 25°C.Do not store in a fridge. Keep the container in the outer carton to protect from light.
100 x Sprays
Children: Not for use in children or adolescents under 18 years. DO NOT USE More than 4 sprays in each nostril in a day. For more than one month continuously without consulting your doctor. CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR Before use, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. If your symptoms have not improved after using the spray for 7 days. Keep out of the sight and reach of children
