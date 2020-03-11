By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beconase Allergy 100Dose

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Hayfever Relief for Adults Nasal Spray
  • Beclomethasone dipropionate
  • Hayfever Relief
  • Nasal congestion, Sinus discomfort, Watery eyes, Runny nose, Itchy nose, Itchy eyes, Sneezing, Red eyes
  • Beconase Hayfever Relief for Adults Nasal Spray is a highly effective medication for treating hayfever. Unlike tablets it works right where the problem starts, in the nose.
  • Beconase Hayfever Relief for Adults Nasal Spray has an anti-inflammatory action which quickly brings relief from allergy symptoms such as: Nasal congestion, watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, itchy nose, red eyes, sinus discomfort.
  • 8 in 1 hayfever relief (nasal congestion, sinus discomfort, watery eyes, runny nose, itchy nose, itchy eyes, sneezing, red eyes)
  • Long lasting, effective relief from hayfever
  • Direct anti-inflammatory action
  • Full prescription strength
  • Non-drowsy

Beconase Hayfever Relief for Adults Nasal Spray is an aqueous Nasal Spray containing 50 micrograms Beclometasone Dipropionate per Spray, Also contains: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Dextrose, Polysorbate 80, Purified Water, Preservatives: Benzalkonium Chloride. Phenylethylalcohol

Do not store above 25°C.Do not store in a fridge. Keep the container in the outer carton to protect from light.

  • How to Use
  • Shake gently before use.
  • Use only in the nose.
  • Adults aged 18 years or over: Two sprays into each nostril every morning and evening. Once your symptoms have improved you may be able to reduce the dose to one spray into each nostril morning and evening.
  • Use regularly.

  • Children: Not for use in children or adolescents under 18 years.
  • DO NOT USE
  • More than 4 sprays in each nostril in a day.
  • For more than one month continuously without consulting your doctor.
  • CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR
  • Before use, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
  • If your symptoms have not improved after using the spray for 7 days.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children

I just love it.it’s make my life easy❤️

5 stars

I have a hay fever.it was so bad condition.but when I use it it’s goes so quickly.After that if I feel anything like sneezing or cold try to use beconase. I just love it..

