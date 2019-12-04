By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Caramelised Onion Sausages 400G

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Caramelised Onion Sausages 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

2 sausages
  • Energy1209kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.7g
    30%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free pork and caramelised red onion sausages.
  • Our Tesco finest* sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than forty years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Selected cuts of British pork blended with sweet caramelised red onions.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Caramelised Onion (15%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Onion Powder, Brown Sugar (Sulphites), Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Marjoram, Paprika Extract.

Caramelised Onion Contains: Red Onions, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Cinnamon, Clove, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide),

Filled into natural pork casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e (express)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1034kJ / 249kcal1209kJ / 291kcal
Fat17.7g20.7g
Saturates6.3g7.4g
Carbohydrate9.3g10.9g
Sugars6.0g7.0g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein12.7g14.9g
Salt1.1g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great sausages always get these now.

5 stars

Great sausages always get these now.

Yum

4 stars

Not the best but very good! Onions chunks quite large but tastey!

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

These tasted nice but were full small pieces of bo

1 stars

These tasted nice but were full small pieces of bone. I found 5 pieces in one sausage.

These sausages are packed with flavour and meat.

5 stars

Excellent sausages, the best sausages i have tasted in years.My husband had them with mash potato and nice thick gravy.

Full on Flavour !!!!

5 stars

Extremely tasty used them for Sausage and mash, the whole family loved them. Will definitely be ordering them again on my next order.

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty sweet onion flavour

Deliciously tasty and great value for money.

5 stars

Deliciously tasty sausages. Great value for money. We always try to keep some in the house and they freeze well too.

Extremely tasty.

4 stars

These sausages are extremely tasty, but quite a lot of fat comes out of them, so best cooked on a grill, or in the oven with a draining mesh. Less fat comes out if you don't stab the skin first, but then I figure the fat stays in the sausage then!

Did not like

1 stars

Too sweet for me

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here