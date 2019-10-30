Tesco Dark Muscovado Sugar 500G Pack

I ran out of white sugar, so I used this , I had m
I ran out of white sugar, so I used this , I had made an apple pie, with bramley apples which are the best , nice and sharp. it was delicious, the flavour of the muscovado was wonderful , I use it all the time now . I also use a teaspoon of it in my amoretto coffee , with single cream floating on top. it is so versatile .
OK and not too sweet
Its a nice sugar which is not too sweet at all. Its ok in Coffee but it would not be my first choice. More suited for baking, cakes etc.