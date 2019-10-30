By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dark Muscovado Sugar 500G Pack

£ 1.50
£3.00/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy82kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1632kJ / 384kcal

Product Description

  • Dark brown muscovado cane sugar.
  • MOIST, RICH & TREACLY Ideal for rich fruit cakes, fudge and marinades
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Storage

In certain weather conditions this sugar may harden. To soften, place the sugar in a basin, cover with a damp cloth and leave overnight. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Mauritius

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy1632kJ / 384kcal82kJ / 19kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate95.3g4.8g
Sugars95.3g4.8g
Fibre0.5g0.0g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

I ran out of white sugar, so I used this , I had m

5 stars

I ran out of white sugar, so I used this , I had made an apple pie, with bramley apples which are the best , nice and sharp. it was delicious, the flavour of the muscovado was wonderful , I use it all the time now . I also use a teaspoon of it in my amoretto coffee , with single cream floating on top. it is so versatile .

OK and not too sweet

4 stars

Its a nice sugar which is not too sweet at all. Its ok in Coffee but it would not be my first choice. More suited for baking, cakes etc.

