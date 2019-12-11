By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750Ml
£ 1.10
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Glass
  • S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a crystal-clear, carbonated natural mineral water with tingling freshness.
  • The water has fine bubbles and subtle mineral aromas; it is utterly pure and full of vitality
  • A bottle of S.Pellegrino makes every moment, whether special or everyday, an extraordinarily fine experience.
  • An elegant shaped green glass bottle with its unique "Vichy" silhouette
  • Pack size: 9000ml

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Characteristic Mineralization (mg/L) Sulphate: 402, Bicarbonate: 243, Calcium: 164, Magnesium: 45.9, Sodium: 31.2, Silicia: 7.1, Nitrate: 2.9, Strontium: 2.7, Potassium: 2.2, Chloride: 49.4, Dry residue at 180°C: 854, ph at Source 7.6

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best Before end: see bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for accompanying the finest meals to share with friends, family and loved ones
  • Best served chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy (kJ)0
Fat0
of which saturates0
Carbohydrate0
of which sugars0
Protein0
Salt0

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Evian Pure Glass Bottle 750 Ml

£ 1.16
£0.16/100ml

New

Perrier Sparkling 75Cl

£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Andrex Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.50
£0.19/100sheet

Offer

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here