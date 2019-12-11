San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750Ml

Product Description
- Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Glass
- S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a crystal-clear, carbonated natural mineral water with tingling freshness.
- The water has fine bubbles and subtle mineral aromas; it is utterly pure and full of vitality
- A bottle of S.Pellegrino makes every moment, whether special or everyday, an extraordinarily fine experience.
- An elegant shaped green glass bottle with its unique "Vichy" silhouette
- Pack size: 9000ml
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Characteristic Mineralization (mg/L) Sulphate: 402, Bicarbonate: 243, Calcium: 164, Magnesium: 45.9, Sodium: 31.2, Silicia: 7.1, Nitrate: 2.9, Strontium: 2.7, Potassium: 2.2, Chloride: 49.4, Dry residue at 180°C: 854, ph at Source 7.6
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best Before end: see bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for accompanying the finest meals to share with friends, family and loved ones
- Best served chilled
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy (kJ)
|0
|Fat
|0
|of which saturates
|0
|Carbohydrate
|0
|of which sugars
|0
|Protein
|0
|Salt
|0
