Seabrook Cut Sea Salted 6X30g

The best
One of the nicest salted crisps I have ever had. Very crunchy.
Awful
wanted walkers and substituted these. They are awful!
Simply the best!
More Seabrook Flavours needed !
Nice crisps, I prefer these compared to Walkers. Tesco please offer more flavours! I order Seabrook crisps online and the only flavour available is ready salted. Seabrook cheese & onion, salt & vinegar, beef flavour is required please !!
The best crisps ever !!! I won,t eat any other cri
really nice
nice crisps
Nice tasting and good value.
These are crispy, nice tasting crisps and good value with it. Get them ordered when you see them because they frequently go in and out of stock.
Restored my faith in the humble crisp..
Crisps, as they used to taste. Bought these after being recommended by others, as I was a little disillusioned by most of the current ones on sale. Beautiful!, shall buy more.
best crisps out there
