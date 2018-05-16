By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Laughing Cow Cheese Triangles 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Laughing Cow Cheese Triangles 140G
£ 1.40
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Original Spread Cheese
  • The Laughing Cow® Original cheese triangles are mild, smooth and tasty.
  • With a dreamy creamy texture, the triangles are a brilliant snack with anything from crackers to celery.
  • Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
  • The Laughing Cow® Original cheese triangles are mild, smooth and tasty
  • Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
  • Source of calcium and protein
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
  • Pack size: 140g
  • Source of calcium and protein

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheeses, Butter, Emulsifying Salts: Sodium Polyphosphates, Calcium Phosphates, Citric Acid, Sodium Diphosphates, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled

Name and address

  • Fromageries BEL,
  • B.P. 292 08,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Return to

  • Fromageries BEL,
  • B.P. 292 08,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Net Contents

140g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 17.5g portion:
Energy 990kJ173kJ239kcal42kcal
Fat 18.5g3.2g
of which saturated fat12.5g2.2g
Carbohydrate 6.5g1.1g
of which sugars 6.5g1.1g
Protein 11.5g2.0g
Salt 1.8g0.32g
Calcium 610mg (76%*)107mg (13%*)
*Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Mini Babybel Original Cheese 6 Pack, 120 G

£ 1.95
£16.25/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here