Tesco Meaty Strips For Dogs Chicken 200G

Here Doggy!!
Sunny Loves these
Dog treats
I always buy these for my 2 dogs, they totally love them ,and at such great price they are very affordable
OMPOSITION:
Meat And Animal Derivatives (41%, 14% Chicken), Cereals, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Oils and fats (0.1% omega 3 oil powder)
ADDITIVES: Colourants, Preservatives. Nutritional additives per kg. Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamn D3 500, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper as copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg
Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. For Small dogs feed 1-2 strips per day. For medium dogs feed 3-4 strips per day. for large dogs feed 5-6 strips per day Fresh drinking water should always be available
Produced in Germany
20 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Crude protein
|31%
|Crude oils and fats
|6%
|Crude fibre
|2.5%
|Crude ash
|6%
|Moisture
|22.5%
