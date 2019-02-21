Tesco High Juice Apple Squash 1L

Used to be the best. Now It is awful!
This used to be my go to squash as it was one of very few which didn't use sweeteners. Unfortunately the recipe has changed and it now contains sucralose which makes it taste disgusting! Previously I could have it diluted with the tiniest bit of squash to a full glass of water (the recommended ratio was too strong) but with the new recipe, even that small amount tasted that cloying fake sweet taste like you get from Pepsi. It now just unpleasant and undrinkable. If I wanted a squash full of fake sweeteners (instead of just sugar) then I'd buy the sugar free varieties there are an abundance of. This was my one thing I could drink (water on its own tastes bad) and now its gone too. I would have been fine with them reducing the sugar content if that's what they wanted to do to get past the ridiculous sugar tax, but there was no need to add fake sweeteners.
love it
I love it.....always has an offer to buy two....much better than Tesco double strength squash...
Great flavour!!
The product has a great flavour, quantity and good quality
Delicious.
Love this drink it’s my favourite.