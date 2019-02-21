By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco High Juice Apple Squash 1L
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy207kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated apple high juice drink with sugar and sweeteners.
  • REFRESHINGLY CRISP Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Sugar, Malic Acid, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water).

    Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1litres

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy83kJ / 20kcal207kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g11.9g
Sugars4.8g11.9g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to be the best. Now It is awful!

1 stars

This used to be my go to squash as it was one of very few which didn't use sweeteners. Unfortunately the recipe has changed and it now contains sucralose which makes it taste disgusting! Previously I could have it diluted with the tiniest bit of squash to a full glass of water (the recommended ratio was too strong) but with the new recipe, even that small amount tasted that cloying fake sweet taste like you get from Pepsi. It now just unpleasant and undrinkable. If I wanted a squash full of fake sweeteners (instead of just sugar) then I'd buy the sugar free varieties there are an abundance of. This was my one thing I could drink (water on its own tastes bad) and now its gone too. I would have been fine with them reducing the sugar content if that's what they wanted to do to get past the ridiculous sugar tax, but there was no need to add fake sweeteners.

love it

5 stars

I love it.....always has an offer to buy two....much better than Tesco double strength squash...

Great flavour!!

5 stars

The product has a great flavour, quantity and good quality

Delicious.

5 stars

Love this drink it’s my favourite.

