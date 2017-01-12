Loctite 5G Easy Brush Superglue

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
  • Super Glue Brush On
  • High performance adhesive for instant sticking
  • Anti-spill safety bottle
  • For use on china, wood, metal, rubber, leather, card & most plastics
  • Loctite Super Glue provides strong and reliable solutions for your gluing tasks at home. Developed with industrial expertise, Loctite Super Glue is now water resistant and achieves D3 technical standards according to BS EN 204.
  • Aircraft manufacturers rely on Loctite products, so can you.
  • Universal instant adhesive
  • Spreading applicator
  • Water resistant
  • Brush application for larger areas
  • Easy to use
  • Spill resistant bottle
  • Strong reliable bond
  • Bonds in seconds
  • For many tasks and materials around the home
  • Solvent free
  • Advanced technology for you

Preparation and Usage

  • China, Metal, Rubber, Leather†, Wood, Plastic*, Paper
  • *Except PE/PP. †May damage leather. If in doubt, test on a hidden area before use. Not suitable for bonding glass or synthetic fibres. Do not use in areas of constant immersion or permanent damp. Not suitable for use with items that contain very hot liquids.
  • How to Use It
  • Surfaces to be bonded should be clean, dry and close fitting.
  • 1) Remove cap and apply a small amount of adhesive to one surface only.
  • 2) Press the surfaces together and hold until set.
  • 3) Replace cap immediately and store upright in a cool dry place.
  • Bonded skin: In case of bonded skin, peel apart using soap, hot water and a blunt edge e.g. teaspoon handle.

Warnings

  • WARNING.
  • Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of the reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing vapours.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to remove. Continue rinsing.
  • IF ON SKIN: Gently wash with plenty of soap and water.

Name and address

  • Henkel Limited,
  • CW7 3QY.

  • Henkel Limited,
  • CW7 3QY.
  • Tel: 01606 593933
  • Email: technical.services@henkel.co.uk

5g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Just buy original glue

Bought this for crafts but first use of it and the brush part broke in the bottle. Itss blocked the glue now from coming out so its the worse glue idea I have ever seen. I usually buy the standard glue but thought this was a great idea until I tried it. Don't waste your money on this!

Super glue c/w brush

Got this as fed up with the nozzles blocking up on the original tubes of glue. With this brush variation you can apply the right amount of glue and you can always get the lid off.

