Loctite 5G Easy Brush Superglue

Just buy original glue
Bought this for crafts but first use of it and the brush part broke in the bottle. Itss blocked the glue now from coming out so its the worse glue idea I have ever seen. I usually buy the standard glue but thought this was a great idea until I tried it. Don't waste your money on this!
Super glue c/w brush
Got this as fed up with the nozzles blocking up on the original tubes of glue. With this brush variation you can apply the right amount of glue and you can always get the lid off.