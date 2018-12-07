Knorr Fish Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

Mr
THIS product has disappeared from supermarket shelves.
Love this product but seems to have disappeared from the shelves - tried all the local and some further afield supermarkets/shops and nothing. UNHAPPY
Salt, vegetable fats (palm, shea butter, sal butter), potato starch, FISH powder (5.5%), yeast extract, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, flavourings, herbs (parsley, tarragon), spices (parsley roots, CELERY seeds), FISH extract powder, FISH oil, smoke flavouring, FISH (HERRING). May contain molluscs and crustaceans
Store in a cool, dry place.
Italy
80g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|29 kJ
|30 kJ
|1330 kJ
|30 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|7 kcal
|7 kcal
|317 kcal
|7 kcal
|Fat (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|24 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates (g)
|0.4 g
|0.4 g
|17 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|18 g
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|4.4 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0.6 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|8.6 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0.98 g
|1 g
|45 g
|1 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 102 g. ( Pack contains 36 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
