Rolo Medium Easter Egg 131G

Rolo Medium Easter Egg 131G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.50
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg containing Rolo® chocolates (milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (45%)).
  • Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Cocoa Plan
  • ROLO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • ROLO® medium egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg filled with Rolo chocolates- delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre. The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.
  • ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. It was initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK, where they still continue to be made to this day in their billions!
  • ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?" which has been used in the UK since 1980.
  • In the UK market consumers can enjoy ROLO® in 52g tube, 126g sharing bag and 280g minis packs, all of which can be found in retailers all year around.
  • ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.
  • ROLO® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
  • Smooth milk chocolate egg filled with Rolo chocolates - delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 131g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Gluten

Storage

Store cool and dryBest Before End: See base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Share or save your chocolate egg!
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/6 Product = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

131g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2181kJ502kJ8400kJ
-521kcal120kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 27.4g6.3g70g9%
of which: saturates 16.0g3.7g20g19%
Carbohydrate 62.2g14.3g260g6%
of which: sugars 59.4g13.7g90g15%
Fibre 1.4g0.3g--
Protein 5.7g1.3g50g3%
Salt 0.24g0.06g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1/6 product----
Contains 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

