Rolo Medium Easter Egg 131G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg containing Rolo® chocolates (milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (45%)).
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan
- ROLO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- ROLO® medium egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg filled with Rolo chocolates- delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre. The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.
- ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. It was initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK, where they still continue to be made to this day in their billions!
- ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?" which has been used in the UK since 1980.
- In the UK market consumers can enjoy ROLO® in 52g tube, 126g sharing bag and 280g minis packs, all of which can be found in retailers all year around.
- ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.
- ROLO® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- Smooth milk chocolate egg filled with Rolo chocolates - delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 131g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: See base of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/6 Product = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs.
- This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
131g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2181kJ
|502kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|521kcal
|120kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|27.4g
|6.3g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|16.0g
|3.7g
|20g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|14.3g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|59.4g
|13.7g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.3g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.06g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1/6 product
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
