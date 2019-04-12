By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twister Mini Ice Cream Lolly 8 X 50Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Twister Mini Ice Cream Lolly 8 X 50Ml
Product Description

  • Pineapple ice cream with strawberry-lemon fruit ice and lemon fruit ice with lemon-lime flavour
  • Twister Pineapple, Lemon-Lime and Strawberry ice cream lolly. Smooth pineapple, refreshing strawberry, and juicy lemon-lime mix in this yummy fruit ice lolly for a quick, frozen dessert. All in a fun mini size. Twist it to the max with this fruity, refreshing ice lolly sticks. Live life your way and do the twist! Enjoy as a tasty treat after school or on a hot day in summer. Responsibly made for kids. All Walls kid's ice cream with this logo have been formulated according to our set nutritional criteria for calories, saturated fat and sugar. That's because at Walls, we believe that there is a place for occasional treats within a balanced diet and active lifestyle. That is why Twister Pineapple, Lemon-Lime and Strawberry Mini Ice Cream Lolly will be the perfect snacks for kids party. Ice cream is a ‘fun food’, and we have specially designed our ice lollies to have fun tastes, textures, shapes and colours, while also adhering to our strict nutrition criteria. Moreover, Unilever is committed to help 1 billion people take actions to improve their health and wellbeing, through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. Thus, we have taken responsibility by setting strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids ice creams, to reassure parents that our entire kids range will contain no more than: 110kcal per serving, 3g saturated fat per serving, 20g of added sugar per 100g. Enjoy the summer feeling all year round with Twister!
  • Delicious Twister Mini Ice Cream Lolly mixes pineapple flavour with strawberry, lemon, and lime for a refreshing frozen treat
  • Low calorie snacks made responsibly so that kids can enjoy it freely
  • Exciting colours, shapes and yummy flavours combined in these tasty ice lollies make it a fun snack for all
  • Sweet ice lollies that taste great and are made with natural fruit juice
  • Twister snacks for kids come without artificial colours or flavours
  • This frozen dessert is gluten free so that everyone can enjoy its great taste
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, reconstituted skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, lemon juice¹ (4.5%), strawberry juice¹ (3.8%), fructose syrup, pineapple juice¹ (1.7%), maltodextrin, coconut oil, whey solids (MILK), glucose-fructose syrup, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), flavourings (contains MILK), acidity regulator (citric acid), colours (chlorophylls, curcumin), elderberry juice concentrate, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), beetroot juice concentrate. Gluten Free. ¹ From concentrate

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK Wall's Freepost ADM3940 London SW1A 1YR

Net Contents

400 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)457 kJ356 kJ178 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)109 kcal85 kcal42 kcal0%
Fat (g)1.3 g1 g0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)1.1 g0.9 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)22 g17 g8.7 g3%
of which sugars (g)18 g14 g6.9 g8%
Protein (g)0.6 g0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)0.04 g0.03 g0.02 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 8 portions)----

90 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Twister Ice Lolly - Pure Delight to taste senses!

5 stars

The best ice lolly ever made in United Kingdom. Everything about it is perfect. The flavours are uniquely blended together to produce a wild burst of mouth watering delight. Been buying these little beauties for the past 3 years. Would definitely recommend, but warn they are highly addictive, impossible to eat one at any given time. Satisfied Customer.

my son would eat these all day if I let him not th

4 stars

my son would eat these all day if I let him not the flavour shown the red ones then down side they are a bit expensive for what they are 1.75 would be better.

Summer heatwave staple

5 stars

These twister ice lollies should be a staple in any freezer. Not only are they incredibly tasty, but they are also mini-sized so ideal as an occasional treat for kids...or adults on a calorie-controlled diet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

They are perfect!

5 stars

I loved these mini twister lollies! The flavours are delicious! My two children also agreed! The size and calorie content mean they are perfect as part of a calorie controlled diet. I would definitely buy these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heatwave Cooldown

4 stars

I bought the ice lollies just in time for the heat wave and it tasted great. I love the small size of the lce lollies but I prefer the normal size one. It is just not enough especially when it taste so great. The pineapple favour mixed with the strawberry flavour goes really well together and it is just delicious. It is definitely a great treat. The only downside is that is it just a little too sweet. I would personally reduce the sugar content in the ice lollies. Otherwise all good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’m in Heaven!

5 stars

Absolutely love these little twister ice lollies! I have always been a fan of the full sized version and it was nearly always my first choice for a refreshing ice lolly on a sunny day! These snack size little lollies only have 41 calories making them the perfect guilt free snack!!!! I love the combination of the lime and strawberry ice lolly alongside the ice cream, it’s a match made in heaven! Would highly recommend these to anyone looking for a little treat on a hot summers day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the kids...........and dad

4 stars

These twister mini pineapple ice creams are perfect for the kids, especially during this amazing summer that we're having. Refreshing pineapple ice cream with an icy centre. The wee man loves licking the ice cream with a TWIST, leaving the strawberry ice part for last. Great size for the wee one who wouldn't finish a full size one and perfect for daddy to have a sneaky ice cream whilst mummy isn't looking. Refreshing and tasty and individual to match. Definitely recommend this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little delights

5 stars

I think these little delights are yum! Appealing to the eye and a perfect blend of flavours. They taste just as good as the full size original twisters. They are prefect for a dessert or just a little refreshment. Kids go mad for the novelty mini size and they are pretty cute. I will be stocking up for summer!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect sunny day treat!

5 stars

There's absolutely nothing better than craving an ice lolly...but instead of having to choose between fruity or ice cream you can have BOTH!!! Wall's Mini Twisters are a firm favourite in my house with adults and children alike because of the delicious creamy ice cream swirled in amongst the refreshing fruit juice . A big bonus I also love is that they are sold in boxes of 8 meaning they last a bit longer than others. Best ice cream out there! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect summer treat

5 stars

These yummy little lollies are perfect for the summer- low calorie but don’t taste it! They are creamy and fruity with a few different flavours. Can’t wait to buy more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

