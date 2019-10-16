Tesco Finest Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisps 150G

love these crisps they taste great and dont disagr
love these crisps they taste great and dont disagree with me but couldn't find them lately on the item list..bring them back!
Honking
Honking crisps! They are the worst! Avoid!
Avoid - sugar added - far too sweet.
Just bought these thinking 'Finest' would ensure a good flavoured crisp. They are awful - they are too sweet they have SUGAR added!. Will go back to Kettle when a treat is due!
Not too greasy or salty and a great cheesy taste.
Absolutely my favourite crisps! Not too greasy, not too salty and a good cheesy taste and large crisps.
Very good crisps
I buy these every time I am away on business and do not wish to have a Hotel meal, very highly rated product.
Good Quality but too much onion
Tasty crisps. Good quality. My only real criticism is there is too much onion flavour and not enough cheese and also they are too sweet. I don't think they should have added so much sugar.