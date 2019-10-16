By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisps 150G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisps 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pack as sold
  • Energy542kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ / 519kcal

Product Description

  • Mature cheddar and red onion flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Yeast Powder, Red Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Mustard Powder, Dried Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Yeast Extract Powder, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Dried Blueberries, Turmeric Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2169kJ / 519kcal542kJ / 130kcal
Fat28.8g7.2g
Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate58.6g14.7g
Sugars1.9g0.5g
Fibre2.5g0.6g
Protein5.1g1.3g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

love these crisps they taste great and dont disagr

5 stars

love these crisps they taste great and dont disagree with me but couldn't find them lately on the item list..bring them back!

Honking

1 stars

Honking crisps! They are the worst! Avoid!

Avoid - sugar added - far too sweet.

1 stars

Just bought these thinking 'Finest' would ensure a good flavoured crisp. They are awful - they are too sweet they have SUGAR added!. Will go back to Kettle when a treat is due!

Not too greasy or salty and a great cheesy taste.

5 stars

Absolutely my favourite crisps! Not too greasy, not too salty and a good cheesy taste and large crisps.

Very good crisps

5 stars

I buy these every time I am away on business and do not wish to have a Hotel meal, very highly rated product.

Good Quality but too much onion

4 stars

Tasty crisps. Good quality. My only real criticism is there is too much onion flavour and not enough cheese and also they are too sweet. I don't think they should have added so much sugar.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest Limited Edition Pigs In Blankets Crisps150g

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here