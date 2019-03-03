By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 400G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can (200g)
  • Energy1107kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a medium curry sauce with yogurt, double cream, tomatoes and aromatic spices.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Succulent chicken breast cooked with yogurt and traditional spices
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Succulent chicken breast cooked with yogurt and traditional spices
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (35%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk) (11%), Curry Paste [Water, Ginger, Salt, Tamarind, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Tomato Purée, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Cornflour, Clove, Fenugreek, Sugar, Mustard Powder, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Fennel, Oregano], Double Cream (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Chopped Tomatoes In Juice (3%), Mango Chutney [Sugar, Mango, Vinegar, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder], Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Cardamom, Sugar, Fennel, Fenugreek, Colours (Paprika Extract, Mixed Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins / 900W 2½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W), 1½ mins (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minutes (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can
Energy554kJ / 133kcal1107kJ / 266kcal
Fat7.8g15.6g
Saturates1.9g3.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g9.2g
Sugars2.0g4.0g
Fibre2.3g4.6g
Protein9.9g19.8g
Salt0.9g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hands down winner!

5 stars

Amazing value! Superb taste and an excellent meal in a few minutes. Simply one of the easies things to do if you're late in and want to create a quick dinner. I would go as far as to say this beats their finest range Tikka Masala. Definitely one for the store cupboard from now on. Its not overpowering with spice so you get all the other delicate flavours run through the sauce. There is a generous amount of chicken in the tin so its not all sauce. Enough to share between two all you need to do is add some rice or Chips... Oh and some Popadoms to add that authentic touch.

Best Tinned Curry

5 stars

This is delicious, lovely coriander taste and the chicken isn’t chewy as you sometimes expect from a tin. Fully recommended.

Tasty and filling

5 stars

The tin is packed solid with chicken in sauce. Living on my own it is quick and tasty to just microwave. I used to split it into two plates and along with instant packet rice also divided in two, makes two complete meals. If very hungry though I will tuck into the whole tin in one sitting but still just half a packet of rice. All the work has been done for me, all I do is heat it in the microwave, sit down and enjoy it.

