Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 400G

Hands down winner!
Amazing value! Superb taste and an excellent meal in a few minutes. Simply one of the easies things to do if you're late in and want to create a quick dinner. I would go as far as to say this beats their finest range Tikka Masala. Definitely one for the store cupboard from now on. Its not overpowering with spice so you get all the other delicate flavours run through the sauce. There is a generous amount of chicken in the tin so its not all sauce. Enough to share between two all you need to do is add some rice or Chips... Oh and some Popadoms to add that authentic touch.
Best Tinned Curry
This is delicious, lovely coriander taste and the chicken isn’t chewy as you sometimes expect from a tin. Fully recommended.
Tasty and filling
The tin is packed solid with chicken in sauce. Living on my own it is quick and tasty to just microwave. I used to split it into two plates and along with instant packet rice also divided in two, makes two complete meals. If very hungry though I will tuck into the whole tin in one sitting but still just half a packet of rice. All the work has been done for me, all I do is heat it in the microwave, sit down and enjoy it.