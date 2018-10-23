By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacobs Cream Crackers 2X200g

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jacobs Cream Crackers 2X200g
£ 1.49
£0.37/100g
Each cracker (8g) contains
  • Energy148kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cream Crackers
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • The original & best
  • A good source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 400g
  • A good source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 25

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • PO Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • PO Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

2 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (8g)
Energy (kJ)1851148
(kcal)44035
Fat 13.5g1.1g
of which Saturates 6.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate 67.7g5.4g
of which Sugars 1.4g0.1g
Fibre 3.8g0.3g
Protein 10.0g0.8g
Salt 1.3g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 25--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

most of them were broken or cracked had to bin the

3 stars

most of them were broken or cracked had to bin them

Usually bought next

Jacob's Hovis Digestives Biscuits 250G

£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Ritz Crackers 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco High Baked Water Biscuits 200G

£ 0.65
£0.33/100g

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here