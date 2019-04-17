By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg 138G

Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg 138G
£ 1.50
£1.09/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with a milk chocolate egg with a soft fondant centre (47 %.)
  • Happy Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities on www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • A Cadbury Easter favourite - our medium sized milk chocolate Easter egg with 1 Gooey Cadbury Creme Egg
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk Chocolate Egg Shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • 4 x 25 g portions per shell.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • An ideal Easter gift
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 138g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heatBest Before See Base.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

138g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (40 g)%* Per Egg (40 g)* Reference Intakes
    Energy 1860 kJ744 kJ8400 kJ /
    -440 kcal177 kcal9 %2000 kcal
    Fat 15 g6.1 g9 %70 g
    of which Saturates 9.3 g3.7 g19 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 73 g29 g11 %260 g
    of which Sugars 67 g27 g29 %90 g
    Fibre 0.4 g0.1 g--
    Protein 3.2 g1.3 g3 %50 g
    Salt 0.15 g0.06 g1 %6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/4 shell (25 g)%* Per 1/4 shell (25 g)* Reference Intakes
    Energy 2242 kJ561 kJ8400 kJ /
    -537 kcal134 kcal7 %2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g7.7 g11 %70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.6 g23 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g5 %260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g15 %90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g--
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g4 %50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g1 %6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

A great egg

5 stars

Have bought these for years, and price wise are excellent value for money.

