Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg 138G

A great egg
Have bought these for years, and price wise are excellent value for money.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Store in a dry place. Protect from heatBest Before See Base.
138g ℮
Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Egg (40 g)
|%* Per Egg (40 g)
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1860 kJ
|744 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|440 kcal
|177 kcal
|9 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|6.1 g
|9 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.3 g
|3.7 g
|19 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|29 g
|11 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|67 g
|27 g
|29 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.2 g
|1.3 g
|3 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1/4 shell (25 g)
|%* Per 1/4 shell (25 g)
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2242 kJ
|561 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|537 kcal
|134 kcal
|7 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|7.7 g
|11 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.6 g
|23 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|14 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|14 g
|15 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.8 g
|4 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
