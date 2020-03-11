By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix 12 Month Apple And Raspberry Fruit And Cereal Bar

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Organix 12 Month Apple And Raspberry Fruit And Cereal Bar
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Product Description

  • Organic raspberry & apple soft oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and raspberry juice
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tasty raspberry & apple oat bars are packed with organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180G
  • No added salt

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 48.0%, Raisins (contain Sunflower Oil) 33.0%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 4.0%, Raspberry Juice Concentrate 3.0%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Switzerland

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

12 Months

6 x 30g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar
Energy 1704kJ/406kcal511kJ/122kcal
Fat 15g4.6g
of which saturates 1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate 59g18g
of which sugars 25g7.5g
Fibre 5.8g1.7g
Protein 5.6g1.7g
Sodium 0.01g<0.01g
Salt 0.02g<0.01g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A new favourite

5 stars

My daughter loves these bars. It is great to know she happily eating something healthy which is also delicious. Great price.

A big hit in our house: my children love the flavo

4 stars

A big hit in our house: my children love the flavour and look of these bars and I feel good knowing that they are eating something healthy.

Apple and raspberry oaty bars are a definite favou

5 stars

Apple and raspberry oaty bars are a definite favourite in our house - my twins would eat these all day every day if I let them.

Great snack for on the go

5 stars

I love that these don't contain anything artificial but are still full of flavour. My son particularly enjoys this flavour and will often have one alongside his toast and yogurt for breakfast. They're a great snack for on the go too!

I buy this flavour all the time for my 1 year old,

5 stars

I buy this flavour all the time for my 1 year old, it's a firm favourite. They're a perfect quick snack for the changing bag and have a nice soft texture. Even my older child likes them!

