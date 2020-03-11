Organix 12 Month Apple And Raspberry Fruit And Cereal Bar

A new favourite
My daughter loves these bars. It is great to know she happily eating something healthy which is also delicious. Great price.
A big hit in our house: my children love the flavo
A big hit in our house: my children love the flavour and look of these bars and I feel good knowing that they are eating something healthy.
Apple and raspberry oaty bars are a definite favou
Apple and raspberry oaty bars are a definite favourite in our house - my twins would eat these all day every day if I let them.
Great snack for on the go
I love that these don't contain anything artificial but are still full of flavour. My son particularly enjoys this flavour and will often have one alongside his toast and yogurt for breakfast. They're a great snack for on the go too!
I buy this flavour all the time for my 1 year old,
I buy this flavour all the time for my 1 year old, it's a firm favourite. They're a perfect quick snack for the changing bag and have a nice soft texture. Even my older child likes them!