Schwartz Savoury White Sauce 25G

A creamy, savoury white sauce mix with onion and white pepper for a quick and simple sauce.

Ready in 5 -10 Mins Full of Flavour No Hydrogenated Fat No Added Preservatives or MSG No Artificial Colours Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Cream Powder (from Milk) (5%), Spices (Onion Powder (5%), Mace, White Pepper), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dried Yeast, Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 300ml semi-skimmed milk 2 Easy Steps... 1 Stir the sauce mix with milk in a small saucepan. 2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until the sauce is smooth and thickened. Microwave (800W)... Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Empty the sauce mix into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Stir in milk and heat on full power for 4 mins, stirring every minute until smooth and thickened. Stir well and ensure sauce is piping hot before serving. Try Something Different: Try adding the cooked sauce to cooked pasta, sautéed bacon, mushrooms and onions, top with mozzarella and bake in the oven until golden brown and bubbling.

Additives