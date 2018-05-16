By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ciabatta Roll 4 Pack

Ciabatta Roll 4 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
Each roll
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1246kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  • Ciabatta Rolls 4 pack

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Salt, Malted Wheat, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1246kJ / 295kcal1246kJ / 295kcal
Fat5.6g5.6g
Saturates1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate50.5g50.5g
Sugars2.2g2.2g
Fibre3.0g3.0g
Protein9.2g9.2g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

