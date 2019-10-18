Tesco Beef Ravioli In Tomato Beef Sauce 400G

Great meal!
Just as good as more expensive 'fresh' products, and outstrips other tins as well. Very tightly packed, so not enough sauce! Good fault. You can always add sauce! Dress it up with basil and more onion, and I defy anybody to know the difference
Best ravioli my husband has ever tasted
Much better than any branded ravioli
love the flavours!
Great little snack
Super as a quick snack in the evening. Tastes lovely and you can actually taste the beef. Can't complain about anything really. Good value.
Wonderfully tasty quick snack straight out of the easy opening tin followed by Burton’s Viscount mint biscuits! Yummee!
Great beef sauce. Easy open lid a big bonus. Got to have some now. I buy them in fours so as to not run out. A full meal on toast with plum tomatoes, but I prefer it room temperature straight out the tin - easy rinse and recycle tin with no washing up a needless dish.
Tasty and good value
I tried my dog with this and she loved it.
Great on toast for lunch or snack
This is really good compared to leading premium tinned Ravioli. Beef filling tasty and not chewy or cheap. Tomatoe sauce is rich. Great addition to the pantry.
Delicious beefy and saucy
My family live these little beef pillows- the can is stuffed full yet there is plenty of sauce - tastes great for a little quick dish
Great value .
My daughter loves tesco ravioli , Tried heinz when this wasnt available and would not eat it !
Meaty ravioli
Meaty, just not as much sauce as you would expect and therefore a bit sticky.