By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Ravioli In Tomato Beef Sauce 400G

5(10)Write a review
Tesco Beef Ravioli In Tomato Beef Sauce 400G
£ 0.55
£1.38/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy710kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 355kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta parcels with a beef filling in a tomato and beef sauce.
  • WITH 100% BEEF Durum wheat pasta, richly seasoned and packed with layers of meaty flavour
  • WITH 100% BEEF Durum wheat pasta, richly seasoned and packed with layers of meaty flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Durum Wheat Semolina, Beef (8%), Durum Wheat Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings (contain Celery), Basil, Onion, Thyme, Savory, Oregano, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 1/2 mins
900W 2 mins
Place contents in a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power, stirring half way through. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results:
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in France, using beef from

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy355kJ / 84kcal710kJ / 168kcal
Fat1.8g3.7g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate13.0g26.0g
Sugars2.1g4.2g
Fibre0.7g1.5g
Protein3.5g7.1g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great meal!

5 stars

Just as good as more expensive 'fresh' products, and outstrips other tins as well. Very tightly packed, so not enough sauce! Good fault. You can always add sauce! Dress it up with basil and more onion, and I defy anybody to know the difference

Best ravioli my husband has ever tasted

5 stars

Much better than any branded ravioli

love the flavours!

5 stars

love the flavours!

Great little snack

5 stars

Super as a quick snack in the evening. Tastes lovely and you can actually taste the beef. Can't complain about anything really. Good value.

Wonderfully tasty quick snack straight out of the easy opening tin followed by Burton’s Viscount mint biscuits! Yummee!

5 stars

Great beef sauce. Easy open lid a big bonus. Got to have some now. I buy them in fours so as to not run out. A full meal on toast with plum tomatoes, but I prefer it room temperature straight out the tin - easy rinse and recycle tin with no washing up a needless dish.

Tasty and good value

5 stars

I tried my dog with this and she loved it.

Great on toast for lunch or snack

5 stars

This is really good compared to leading premium tinned Ravioli. Beef filling tasty and not chewy or cheap. Tomatoe sauce is rich. Great addition to the pantry.

Delicious beefy and saucy

5 stars

My family live these little beef pillows- the can is stuffed full yet there is plenty of sauce - tastes great for a little quick dish

Great value .

5 stars

My daughter loves tesco ravioli , Tried heinz when this wasnt available and would not eat it !

Meaty ravioli

3 stars

Meaty, just not as much sauce as you would expect and therefore a bit sticky.

Usually bought next

Tesco Macaroni Cheese In Sauce 385G

£ 0.55
£1.43/kg

Tesco Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 395G

£ 0.60
£1.52/kg

Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.55
£1.38/kg

Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 395G

£ 0.70
£1.78/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here