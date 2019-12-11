By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fragata Capers 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fragata Capers 240G
£ 1.89
£1.40/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Capote Capers
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Capers (origin: Morocco and Turkey), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.For Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Packed in Spain

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentacion, S.L.,
  • Avda del Pilar 6,
  • 41530 Morón (Seville).

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

135g

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 111 kJ/27 kcal
Fat 0.7g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 2.2g
of which sugars 2.2g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 6.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Anchovy Fillets In Olive Oil 50G

£ 0.70
£2.34/100g

Tesco Pitted Black Olives 330G

£ 0.75
£0.46/100g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 0.70
£0.19/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here