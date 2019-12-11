Fragata Capers 240G
Product Description
- Capote Capers
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 135g
Information
Ingredients
Capers (origin: Morocco and Turkey), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.For Best Before End: See Lid.
Produce of
Packed in Spain
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Ángel Camacho Alimentacion, S.L.,
- Avda del Pilar 6,
- 41530 Morón (Seville).
Importer address
- A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
- Great Cambourne,
- Cambs.,
- CB23 6JN,
- UK.
Distributor address
- A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
- Great Cambourne,
- Cambs.,
- CB23 6JN,
- UK.
Return to
- A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
- Great Cambourne,
- Cambs.,
- CB23 6JN,
- UK.
- www.fragata.co.uk
Drained weight
135g
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product
|Energy
|111 kJ/27 kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Salt
|6.7g
