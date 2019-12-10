Absolut Raspberri Vodka 70Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Raspberry Flavoured Vodka
  • Absolut Raspberri Vodka is rich and intense with the fresh and fruity taste of ripened raspberries harvested in the Swedish hillsides. Absolut Raspberri is made exclusively from natural ingredients, and unlike some other flavoured vodkas, it doesn't contain any added sugar making it perfect for mixing. The main ingredients in Absolut Raspberri are Absolut Vodka and raspberry flavour.
  • Serving suggestion: Use Absolut Raspberri to make the ultimate Absolut Raspberri Collins, use it in any of your favourite vodka cocktails.
  • Absolut Vodka has completely redefined the premium vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife. By starting a revolution in cocktail creation and launching a range of flavours never before seen on the market, Absolut has become an icon in its own right. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. In 1879, Lars Olsson Smith, its founder, introduced the continuous distillation with which he made Absolut. Instead of the usual three or four times, the vodka was distilled an infinite number of times. At Absolut, not only do we source all the ingredients locally, we have also made our distillery one of the most energy-efficient in the world. Today, Absolut has a CO2 neutral distillation.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Absolut Raspberry Roller 1 Part Absolut Raspberri 3 Parts Cranberry Juice 1 Lime Wedge Lemonade dash Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with Lime wedge.

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • Åhus,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.
  • www.absolut.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Lovely stuff.

5 stars

