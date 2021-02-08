We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pataks Spiced Ready To Eat Papadums 8 Pack

4(2)Write a review
Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Restaurant Style Pappadums with a Hint of Chilli & Cracked Black Pepper.
  • Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Light & Crispy
  • Source of Fibre
  • Made with Lentil Flour
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Garlic Purée

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dip into our chutneys and pickles for a perfect match.
  • Try as a side with your favourite curry.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pappadum
Energy1916kJ/458kcal192kJ/46kcal
Fat23.1g2.3g
of which saturates1.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate40.7g4.1g
of which sugars2.0g0.2g
Fibre8.0g0.8g
Protein18.0g1.8g
Salt3.64g0.36g

Very nice pappadums but 7 not 8!

4 stars

I really like these pappadums, they are nice and spicy and crunchy, however, it states on the pack that there a 8 of them and the past two times we have ordered them there has only been 7 in the pack. On examination they are no thicker or bigger to allow for the loss of one. Surely this is false advertising. It should say "8 or possibly/most likely 7!"

Great flavour, ideally need to be crisped in oven

4 stars

These are tasty, with a good selection of spices such as cracked black pepper and cumin seeds. I've dropped one star because while they may technically be "ready to eat" they really do need to go into the oven for a minute to crisp up properly, after which they're excellent.

