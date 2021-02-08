Pataks Spiced Ready To Eat Papadums 8 Pack

Very nice pappadums but 7 not 8!
I really like these pappadums, they are nice and spicy and crunchy, however, it states on the pack that there a 8 of them and the past two times we have ordered them there has only been 7 in the pack. On examination they are no thicker or bigger to allow for the loss of one. Surely this is false advertising. It should say "8 or possibly/most likely 7!"
Great flavour, ideally need to be crisped in oven
These are tasty, with a good selection of spices such as cracked black pepper and cumin seeds. I've dropped one star because while they may technically be "ready to eat" they really do need to go into the oven for a minute to crisp up properly, after which they're excellent.