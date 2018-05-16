Baby Potatoes 1 Kilograms

- Energy378kJ 89kcal4%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- Baby potatoes.
- Rich & Golden Distinctive flavour that's ideal in salads or simply roasted
- Rich & Golden Carefully chosen for their distinctive flavour and shape
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Potato
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, France, Israel
Preparation and Usage
Scrub gently and rinse well.
For boiled
Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover potatoes in full. Cover with lid, bring to the boul and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.
HOB 15-20 mins
For Steamed
Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Stand for 2 minutes before serving.
STEAM 15-20 mins
For roast potatoes
Adjust over rack to lowest position. Pre-heat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Either use whole or cut the larger ones in half (adjust cooking times accordingly). Put potatoes into the hot roasting tin. If halved, place cut side down. Return to the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until tender and golden.
OVEN
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-40 mins
Steam ~ for steamed place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 15 - 20 minutes or until tender. Stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Oven ~ for roast potatoes 200°C/ Fan 180°C / Gas 6. Adjust over rack to lowest position. Preheat oven. Pour 2 - 4 tbsp. sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Either use whole or cut the larger ones in half (adjust cooking times accordingly). Put potatoes into the hot roasting tin. If halved, place cut side down. Return to the oven and roast for 30 - 40 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until tender and golden.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
Approx. 5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|302kJ / 71kcal
|378kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|18.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled (in unsalted water) according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020