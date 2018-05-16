Baby Potatoes 1 Kilograms

Scrub gently and rinse well.

For boiled

Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover potatoes in full. Cover with lid, bring to the boul and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

HOB 15-20 mins

For Steamed

Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Stand for 2 minutes before serving.

STEAM 15-20 mins

For roast potatoes

Adjust over rack to lowest position. Pre-heat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Either use whole or cut the larger ones in half (adjust cooking times accordingly). Put potatoes into the hot roasting tin. If halved, place cut side down. Return to the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until tender and golden.

OVEN

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-40 mins

All appliances vary these are guidelines only.