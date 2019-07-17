By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bepanthen Nappy Rash Cream Ointment 30G

Product Description

  • Nappy Care Ointment
  • Gentle everyday care & protection from the causes of nappy rash
  • Contain no colours, fragrances, preservatives or antiseptics
  • With provitamin B5
  • Bepanthen® Nappy Care Ointment works in two ways to protect from the causes of nappy rash and care for your baby's delicate skin.
  • Bepanthen Protects
  • Bepanthen® works by forming a transparent, breathable layer, helping to protect even the most delicate skin from irritants and rubbing. Bepanthen® is so gentle, it can be used at every nappy change to help the most sensitive of skins, including that of premature babies.
  • Bepanthen Cares
  • Bepanthen® contains Provitamin B5 which gently helps sensitive skin to repair its natural protective barrier while keeping it soft, smooth and moisturised. The water-in-oil formulation seals in the skin's natural moisture and provides optimal conditions to allow gentle skin recovery without drying out your baby's delicate skin, keeping it healthy and hydrated.
  • Also available in 50g and 100g sizes.
  • Easy-to-use tube
  • Gentle everyday care and protection from the causes of nappy rash
  • Clinically proven
  • With provitamin B5
  • Contains no colours, fragrances, preservatives or antiseptics
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Lanolin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Ozokerite, Glyceryl Oleate, Lanolin Alcohol

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply at every nappy change to help protect your baby against the causes of nappy rash, and when required to support gentle skin recovery.
  • See in-pack leaflet for further information.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bayer plc,
  • Green Park,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG2 6AD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

30g

Great nappy cream

5 stars

Does just what it’s supposed to do. Protects my baby’s skin well, no more nappy rash, skin is nice and smooth. Recommended.

