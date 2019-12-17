By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glade Auto Sense & Spray Clean Linen

5(21)Write a review
image 1 of Glade Auto Sense & Spray Clean Linen
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
  • Freshen any room in your home when you need it most with motion air freshener Glade Sense & Spray. With an attractive design that blends into your home decor, you can add fragrance with any of your favourite Glade Sense & Spray refills, including Clean Linen. The battery-operated holder conserves refills using motion sensor technology, automatically releasing a burst of fragrance infused with essential oils into the air when you pass by or turn on the light. Or simply press the boost button for an extra burst.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • A whisper of crisp, airy innocence and pure inspiration
  • New, completely re-designed Glade Clean Linen Sense and Spray room freshener uses motion sensor technology to release a burst of fragrance when you walk by or turn on the light
  • In motion sensor air freshener boost button can be pressed at any time for an extra burst whenever you need it
  • Battery operated air freshener spray conserves refills by switching to lock-out mode for 20 minutes after spraying
  • Family Time; We have a fragrance for that

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS FOR USE: 1. Motion Sensor Automatically releases a burst of fragrance every 20 minutes only when motion is detected 2. Sleep Mode If motion is not detected, it cleverly switches off, so it won't keep spraying 3. Boost Button Press for an extra burst of freshness anytime you want it

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. Caution. Use only as directed. Use only in well-ventilated areas. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Contains hexyl salicylate. May produce an allergic reaction. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not re-charge. Do not open battery or dispose in fire. May explode, leak or cause damage. Use AA batteries only. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

18ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Sense, Spray & Save

5 stars

This product is pure brilliance! The packaging is just the right size for the product so no wastage and no plastic packaging!!! The machine is mainly white finished with a gold luxurious looking top. The motion sensor ensures it sprays when needed and saves when it is not! The instructions are extremely clear on the side of the box and it comes ready with 2 AA batteries and a 'Pure Clean Linen' spray so you are ready to go! Once the tab has been removed from the batteries, a yellow light is illuminated under the boost button so you know it is working and the motion sensor releases the fragrance when a shadow is cast over the sensor. I wondered whether the built in motion sensor would mean the product would spray too often but once the unit has sprayed it has a lock out for 20 minutes ensuring the sprays are not wasted, there is also the option to use the boost button in between if more than one spray is needed. The pure clean linen spray that comes with the unit is a lovely refreshing scent that freshens an entire room yet not overpowering like some! Overall extremely impressed and love how fresh my house smells! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Only when needed burst of fragrance is perfect

5 stars

So about a month or so ago, I was given this lovely SC Johnson glade air freshener with the Soft Cotton and relaxing Zen fragrances to try as a product tester. Initially we didn't get off to a great start. The shadow censor didn't work and the only way to get it to spray was pressing the manual button (I learnt the hard way not to keep my finger over the spray hole ). Turns out this may have had something to do with user error on inserting the cartridge, so after a small tweak we were off to a good start. With my slight teething issue aside, what I love about this is, it only sprays when you're in the house, or even in that room. You're not wasting fragrance whilst you're out and about, which is what I often think about with the plug in ones. It only does it do when it's needed! It also lasts for ages, and the scents are beautiful. It also lasts FOR AGES If you're looking for a beautiful air freshener that only works when needed, I would definitely recommend you get this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure Clean Linen has a nice light aroma!

5 stars

Absolutely love the the Glade Sense & Spray Holder with Pure Linen. The Sense and Spray holder gives out just enough of the pure linen scent. It's lovely walking past and then getting a nice little hint of pure linen. It makes my house smell like clean washing is hanging on the radiators while the heating is on, filling the house with a nice clean smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!!

5 stars

Both scents are absolutely gorgeous, each bottle lasted quite well too. Would definitely recommend to family and friends intact my mother has already been out and bought one after smelling mine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

This is a fantastic product! The unit isn't too bulky, and the fragrance is just the right amount, not too overpowering. The sensor is clever and has a 20 minute gap between sprays. The smell gradually drifts across the area, we have placed it on the landing and now the hallway and stairs always smells fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for freshening up the home

5 stars

Received the Glade Sense & Spray Holder with Pure Clean Linen and straightaway set it up on the window sill on my stairs, so it sprays whenever someone walks up or down the stairs. The Pure Clean Linen fragrance is really lovely, gives off a nice clean fresh smell, who doesn't like the smell of fresh laundry! I haven't tried the Relaxing Zen yet, as the Pure Clean Linen is still going strong, but can't wait to try it! I'll definitely be buying the clean linen one again! I love the fact that it automatically sprays if somebody passes the sensor (it won't spray again until after 20 mins, so it's not too strong), and also that you give a top up spray by pressing the button if you wish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love entering my hiuse

5 stars

I placed the sense and spray holder in my hallway so that as I open my front door I get a blast of fragrance. It has made entering my house so much more welcoming and something I look forward to each and everytime. The holder itself is a lot smaller than expected as the ones I have seen that are on a timer in the pass have been quite bulky and not pleasant on the eye but not this one. I have tried both fragrances and am impressed with both. They are refreshing and not overpowering which I was expecting from the relaxing zen as I expected it to be floral which is not something I usually like however I was surprised and actually quite liked it. The refill last quite a long time thanks to the sense function and so are not sprayed when not required. I would buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous fragrance

5 stars

Love that this fits nicely into any room with its neutral design. Smells great and isn't over powering. Sits perfectly in my hallway! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I forget its even there!

5 stars

Before I got this, I would burn wax melts or candles in the bathroom. After trying this I will never go back. It sprays every 20 minutes/when a shadow is cast or you can press the button to allow as many bursts of amazing fragrance as you'd like. The clean linen has always been my favourite scent but the relaxing zen is definitely a close second! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light but powerful fragrance

5 stars

I love my new Glade Sense & Spray! Only takes 2 AA batteries & I have been using it now for about 3 weeks. The fragrance seems to last for a long time, which is great. The fresh clean linen fragrance is perfect for the home. I have mine set up in the kitchen. But it would fit most places or can be put on the wall. The sensor goes off when someone passes the unit or every 20 minutes or you can manually press the button to release the scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

