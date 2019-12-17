Glade Auto Sense & Spray Clean Linen

Sense, Spray & Save 5 stars Review from glade.com 17th December 2019 This product is pure brilliance! The packaging is just the right size for the product so no wastage and no plastic packaging!!! The machine is mainly white finished with a gold luxurious looking top. The motion sensor ensures it sprays when needed and saves when it is not! The instructions are extremely clear on the side of the box and it comes ready with 2 AA batteries and a 'Pure Clean Linen' spray so you are ready to go! Once the tab has been removed from the batteries, a yellow light is illuminated under the boost button so you know it is working and the motion sensor releases the fragrance when a shadow is cast over the sensor. I wondered whether the built in motion sensor would mean the product would spray too often but once the unit has sprayed it has a lock out for 20 minutes ensuring the sprays are not wasted, there is also the option to use the boost button in between if more than one spray is needed. The pure clean linen spray that comes with the unit is a lovely refreshing scent that freshens an entire room yet not overpowering like some! Overall extremely impressed and love how fresh my house smells! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Only when needed burst of fragrance is perfect 5 stars Review from glade.com 15th December 2019 So about a month or so ago, I was given this lovely SC Johnson glade air freshener with the Soft Cotton and relaxing Zen fragrances to try as a product tester. Initially we didn't get off to a great start. The shadow censor didn't work and the only way to get it to spray was pressing the manual button (I learnt the hard way not to keep my finger over the spray hole ). Turns out this may have had something to do with user error on inserting the cartridge, so after a small tweak we were off to a good start. With my slight teething issue aside, what I love about this is, it only sprays when you're in the house, or even in that room. You're not wasting fragrance whilst you're out and about, which is what I often think about with the plug in ones. It only does it do when it's needed! It also lasts for ages, and the scents are beautiful. It also lasts FOR AGES If you're looking for a beautiful air freshener that only works when needed, I would definitely recommend you get this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure Clean Linen has a nice light aroma! 5 stars Review from glade.com 14th December 2019 Absolutely love the the Glade Sense & Spray Holder with Pure Linen. The Sense and Spray holder gives out just enough of the pure linen scent. It's lovely walking past and then getting a nice little hint of pure linen. It makes my house smell like clean washing is hanging on the radiators while the heating is on, filling the house with a nice clean smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!! 5 stars Review from glade.com 12th December 2019 Both scents are absolutely gorgeous, each bottle lasted quite well too. Would definitely recommend to family and friends intact my mother has already been out and bought one after smelling mine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 This is a fantastic product! The unit isn't too bulky, and the fragrance is just the right amount, not too overpowering. The sensor is clever and has a 20 minute gap between sprays. The smell gradually drifts across the area, we have placed it on the landing and now the hallway and stairs always smells fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for freshening up the home 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 Received the Glade Sense & Spray Holder with Pure Clean Linen and straightaway set it up on the window sill on my stairs, so it sprays whenever someone walks up or down the stairs. The Pure Clean Linen fragrance is really lovely, gives off a nice clean fresh smell, who doesn't like the smell of fresh laundry! I haven't tried the Relaxing Zen yet, as the Pure Clean Linen is still going strong, but can't wait to try it! I'll definitely be buying the clean linen one again! I love the fact that it automatically sprays if somebody passes the sensor (it won't spray again until after 20 mins, so it's not too strong), and also that you give a top up spray by pressing the button if you wish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love entering my hiuse 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 I placed the sense and spray holder in my hallway so that as I open my front door I get a blast of fragrance. It has made entering my house so much more welcoming and something I look forward to each and everytime. The holder itself is a lot smaller than expected as the ones I have seen that are on a timer in the pass have been quite bulky and not pleasant on the eye but not this one. I have tried both fragrances and am impressed with both. They are refreshing and not overpowering which I was expecting from the relaxing zen as I expected it to be floral which is not something I usually like however I was surprised and actually quite liked it. The refill last quite a long time thanks to the sense function and so are not sprayed when not required. I would buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous fragrance 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 Love that this fits nicely into any room with its neutral design. Smells great and isn't over powering. Sits perfectly in my hallway! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I forget its even there! 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 Before I got this, I would burn wax melts or candles in the bathroom. After trying this I will never go back. It sprays every 20 minutes/when a shadow is cast or you can press the button to allow as many bursts of amazing fragrance as you'd like. The clean linen has always been my favourite scent but the relaxing zen is definitely a close second! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]