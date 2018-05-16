Tesco Mozzarella For Pizza 250G

- Energy293kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 975kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
- Made in Italy A firmer mozzarella made to be melted
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using milk from the EU
Number of uses
Approx. 8 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|975kJ / 235kcal
|293kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|12.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 8 servings.
|-
|-
