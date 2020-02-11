By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hi Life Feed Me With Turkey & Chicken 2Kg

5(3)Write a review
Hi Life Feed Me With Turkey & Chicken 2Kg
£ 5.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult dogs.
  • HiLife can help your dog's nutritional needs
  • Efficient Digestion - Helped by chicory extract & wholegrain fibre
  • Energy for Living - Including carbohydrates from wheat
  • Healthy Body & Muscle Tone - Supported by high quality meat proteins
  • Natural Defences - Strengthened by tocopherol-rich antioxidants
  • Healthy Skin & Coat - Assisted by omega fatty acids, vitamin A & zinc
  • Healthy Teeth & Strong Bones - Aided by vitamin D & calcium
  • Healthy Eyes & Vision - Supported by added vitamin A
  • Soft, Moist & Meaty - Because that's what dogs love to eat
  • HiLife has been bringing you great-tasting dog food for over 30 years.
  • FEED ME is our most popular range, because it's soft, moist and meaty - it's a family favourite, made in the UK.
  • We use a blend of turkey, chicken and bacon proteins, garden vegetables, carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.
  • The result is a nutritionally balanced, complete dish that your dog will love every day.
  • It's a great alternative to dry dog food, with no mess and proper poos - happy dog, happy you!
  • Our pets love their HiLife - we hope yours do too!
  • Factory registration number GB218E005088.
  • Please state these details in all correspondence.
  • Complete nutrition
  • Flavoured with bacon & vegetables
  • Soft, moist & meaty
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Ingredients

Meat Meals (24%, Including Turkey 4%, Bacon 0.5%), Wholegrain Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Vegetable Glycerine, Chicken (4%), Poultry Fat, Meat Stock, Dried Garden Vegetables (1.1%), Salt, Minerals, Chicory Extract (0.05%), Yeast Extract (0.05%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out direct sunlight. Serve at room temperature. Once opened, FEED ME is at its best if consumed within one week. To keep it fresher for longer, reseal the bag or store in an airtight container.For best before date and batch number: see panel.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • HiLife FEED ME is ready-to-eat straight from the bag. Individual dogs' requirements vary according to age, size and level of activity. Use the table below as a guide to daily feeding.
  • Size of Dog: Toy (Up to 5kg), Daily Requirement: 35-120g
  • Size of Dog: Small (5-12kg), Daily Requirement: 120-230g
  • Size of Dog: Medium (12-25kg), Daily Requirement: 230-395g
  • Size of Dog: Large (25-45kg), Daily Requirement: 395-615g
  • Size of Dog: Giant (Over 45kg), Daily Requirement: At least 615g
  • If fed as part of a mixed diet avoid over-feeding by monitoring total food intake. Always ensure a plentiful supply of fresh water is available.
  • HiLife FEED ME is also suitable for lactating bitches who should be fed on demand and could eat up to 4 times their normal intake. If your dog is not used to this type of food, introduce into its diet gradually over 5-7 days.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation please keep bag away from small children and pets.

Name and address

  • Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leics.,
  • LE13 0HR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leics.,
  • LE13 0HR,
  • UK.
  • www.hilifepet.co.uk

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein20%
Fat content7.5%
Crude fibre3%
Crude ash9.5%
Moisture18%
Calcium2%
Phosphorus1.7%
Omega-61.5%
Vitamin A19,000 IU/kg
Vitamin D31,800 IU/kg
Vitamin E250 mg/kg
Zinc (3b603)63 mg/kg
Copper (3b405)5 mg/kg
Iodine (3b202)1.5 mg/kg
Selenium (3b801)0.15 mg/kg
Manganese (3b503)20 mg/kg
Additives-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants-
Preservatives-
Colourants-

Safety information

To avoid suffocation please keep bag away from small children and pets.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

soft pellets my dog dreams of

5 stars

my dog absolutely enjoys this product, soft for his older teeth to chew on and smells great too. hilife feed me do a few different flavours of this product but sadly tesco only stock this one brand. Tesco can you please stock other flavours of "hilife feed me" .

My dog loved it

5 stars

We have been trying out new products to feed our very fussy dog, I bought this today, he followed me in the kitchen, i weighed it out, I have never seen food disappear so fast, I think we are on to a winner.

For fussy dogs a revalation. And the best by far!

5 stars

Quite easily my dogs favourite dry food, I have up 'til now struggled to find a dry food that she eats more than reluctantly. After buying one 2 kg bag of it, only because my local Tesco's didn't have the Natures Table brand in stock I was initially surprised that she didn't pick out the fresh chicken, and then the freshly boiled rice from the bottom of her bowl leaving this, the top layer for a later supplement. Previously I have tried the Pedigree, Vets Kitchen and Natures Table varieties none of which have clearly been at all popular with her, but this was a revelation, and it was merely bought because it was needed, and they didn't have her now regular one available, (which I hope isn't the case with this when I need some more.) Whether it is the different shape of the individual pieces, akin to small bones which it seems are more manageable for small mouths or the flavour? I don't know but it certainly doesn't hang around for long. And being both a good price combined with being good for her stomach (which is prone to regular upsets) is an added bonus. All in all excellent. And I shall have to keep a mental note of both the brand and flavour for future reference.

