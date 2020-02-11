Hi Life Feed Me With Turkey & Chicken 2Kg

soft pellets my dog dreams of
my dog absolutely enjoys this product, soft for his older teeth to chew on and smells great too. hilife feed me do a few different flavours of this product but sadly tesco only stock this one brand. Tesco can you please stock other flavours of "hilife feed me" .
My dog loved it
We have been trying out new products to feed our very fussy dog, I bought this today, he followed me in the kitchen, i weighed it out, I have never seen food disappear so fast, I think we are on to a winner.
For fussy dogs a revalation. And the best by far!
Quite easily my dogs favourite dry food, I have up 'til now struggled to find a dry food that she eats more than reluctantly. After buying one 2 kg bag of it, only because my local Tesco's didn't have the Natures Table brand in stock I was initially surprised that she didn't pick out the fresh chicken, and then the freshly boiled rice from the bottom of her bowl leaving this, the top layer for a later supplement. Previously I have tried the Pedigree, Vets Kitchen and Natures Table varieties none of which have clearly been at all popular with her, but this was a revelation, and it was merely bought because it was needed, and they didn't have her now regular one available, (which I hope isn't the case with this when I need some more.) Whether it is the different shape of the individual pieces, akin to small bones which it seems are more manageable for small mouths or the flavour? I don't know but it certainly doesn't hang around for long. And being both a good price combined with being good for her stomach (which is prone to regular upsets) is an added bonus. All in all excellent. And I shall have to keep a mental note of both the brand and flavour for future reference.