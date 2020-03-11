Garnier Ambre Solaire Lotion Spf 15 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream SPF15
- Water resistant
- Advanced UVA and UVB protection
- Non greasy - quick application
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-hydrating sun lotion SPF15 provides advanced UVA and UVB protection. Ultra-hydrating formula that helps to protect against the drying effects of the sun for a soft feeling and hydrated skin. The formula is enriched with sustainably sourced Shea butter.
- The filtration system features Mexoryl ®SX and helps to protect against:
- UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
- UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
- Tested under dermatological control.
- Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
- Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Advanced photostable UVA and UVB protection
- 24hr hydration
- Enriched with sustainably sourced shea butter
- Non-greasy and absorbs quickly
- Water resistant
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
884883, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Talc, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Synthetic Wax, Tocopherol, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, PEG-100 Stearate, Eugenol, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Dimethicone, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Myristic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Aluminum Hydroxide, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C192331/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.
Warnings
- Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses.
- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020