Garnier Ambre Solaire Lotion Spf30 200Ml

great lotion
Smells good, isn't greasy and reasonable price. Ordered online and it arrived quickly.
Great suncream
Always use this suncream, does exactly what it says, protects. Never burnt using this.
884837 6, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Alcohol Denat., Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Talc, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Synthetic Wax, Tocopherol, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, PEG-100 Stearate, Eugenol, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Myristic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Aluminum Hydroxide, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C191343/1)
Made in Germany
200ml ℮
Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
