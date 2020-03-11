Garnier Ambre Solaire Spray Lotion Spf30 200Ml

Great suncream
I bought this a few weeks back and it was lovely. i have sensitive skin and this was ideal and wasn't greasy like other sun creams I've had in the past and it smells lovely too ;)
884856 4, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Acrylates Copolymer, Behenyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Ethylene Dicocamide PEG-15 Disulfate, Eugenol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Linalool, Myristyl Alcohol, PEG-8 Laurate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Stearyl Alcohol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C190718/2)
200ml
Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection. Do not spray directly on face. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining. FLAMMABLE USAGE PRECAUTIONS: This product contains alcohol. Do not apply on the face or on irritated skin. Do not use on children. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin; in case of contact rinse immediately and abundantly with water.
