Garnier Ambre Solaire Spray Lotion Spf30 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream Spray SPF30
  • Moisturises skin whilst protecting at SPF30 from UVA & UVB rays
  • Contains Mexoryl® protecting sun-damaged skin & premature ageing
  • 200ml bottle of 12-hour moisturising sun protection spray
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-hydrating sun spray SPF30 provides advanced UVA and UVB protection. Ultra-hydrating formula that helps to protect against the drying effects of the sun for a soft feeling and hydrated skin. The formula is enriched with sustainably sourced Shea butter.
  • The filtration system features Mexoryl ®SX and helps to protect against:
  • UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
  • UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
  • Tested under dermatological control.
  • Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
  • Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Advanced photostable UVA and UVB protection
  • 24h hydration
  • Enriched with sustainably sourced shea butter
  • Non-greasy and absorbs quickly
  • Water resistant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

884856 4, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Acrylates Copolymer, Behenyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Ethylene Dicocamide PEG-15 Disulfate, Eugenol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Linalool, Myristyl Alcohol, PEG-8 Laurate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Stearyl Alcohol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C190718/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
  • Apply a generous amount of product ensuring that there is a thick and uniform layer on the skin. Leave to dry and apply a second time to ensure generous application. An insufficient amount of product reduces the level of protection.
  • Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.

Warnings

  • Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
  • Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
  • Do not spray directly on face.
  • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses.
  • Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
  • FLAMMABLE
  • USAGE PRECAUTIONS: This product contains alcohol. Do not apply on the face or on irritated skin. Do not use on children. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin; in case of contact rinse immediately and abundantly with water.

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great suncream

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks back and it was lovely. i have sensitive skin and this was ideal and wasn't greasy like other sun creams I've had in the past and it smells lovely too ;)

