By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fray Bentos Mince Beef And Onion Pie 425G

2(4)Write a review
Fray Bentos Mince Beef And Onion Pie 425G
£ 2.00
£4.71/kg

Product Description

  • Minced beef and onion in gravy topped with puff pastry
  • Why Not Try Our...
  • Meaty Puds
  • Available in 2 delicious flavours
  • Microwave in 3 mins!
  • Steak & Kidney and Just Steak!
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (14%), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Onions (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Open
Remove lid using a robust can opener, we highly recommend both the Brabantia Essential Line and OXO Good Grips openers. Place opened can on a baking tray...
2 Cook
Place in a preheated oven (450°F/230°C/Gas mark 8). Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust has risen and golden brown.
For Fan Assisted Ovens: Follow manufacturer's guidelines for temperature and cooking time.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Important: Remove lid before baking

Number of uses

This pie contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per 1/2 pie (212.5g)
Energy 548kJ/1165kJ/
-131kcal278kcal
Fat 4.6g9.8g
of which saturates 0.8g1.7g
Carbohydrate 17.3g36.8g
of which sugars 0.6g1.3g
Fibre 0.7g1.5g
Protein 4.7g10.0g
Salt 0.65g1.38g
This pie contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

nasty

1 stars

not nice flavour not much meat

Best pie ever

5 stars

Completely disagree with the other review. Fray bentos are the best pie ever. Its a Marmite thing, love it or hate it. I love it. You cannot compare them to other pies because they are made with puff pastry, which gives them a completely different texture to a short crust pie. I have Mince beef and onion every Sunday with mash, veg and lots of gravy and it's my favourite meal of the week. Thank you Fray Bentos

There's a reason these are half price

1 stars

Stay well away from this disgusting excuse for a pie. It consists of 70% soggy, slimy dough, 25% gravy and 5% unidentified meat bits. Possibly the vilest thing I have ever put in front of my family. It's a complete disgrace to food. Needless to say, they all ended up in the bin.

Baxters have ruined the Fray Bentos brand.

1 stars

once baxters aquired the brand, they changed the meat content. I know, because I complained and they told me so.

Usually bought next

Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie 425G

£ 2.00
£4.71/kg

Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney 425G

£ 2.00
£4.71/kg

Princes Corned Beef 340G

£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

£ 0.65
£1.89/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here