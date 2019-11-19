Fray Bentos Mince Beef And Onion Pie 425G

nasty
not nice flavour not much meat
Best pie ever
Completely disagree with the other review. Fray bentos are the best pie ever. Its a Marmite thing, love it or hate it. I love it. You cannot compare them to other pies because they are made with puff pastry, which gives them a completely different texture to a short crust pie. I have Mince beef and onion every Sunday with mash, veg and lots of gravy and it's my favourite meal of the week. Thank you Fray Bentos
There's a reason these are half price
Stay well away from this disgusting excuse for a pie. It consists of 70% soggy, slimy dough, 25% gravy and 5% unidentified meat bits. Possibly the vilest thing I have ever put in front of my family. It's a complete disgrace to food. Needless to say, they all ended up in the bin.
Baxters have ruined the Fray Bentos brand.
once baxters aquired the brand, they changed the meat content. I know, because I complained and they told me so.