We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Spray 200Ml
image 1 of Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Spray 200Mlimage 2 of Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Spray 200Ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Spray 200Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£3.00/100ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Spray 200Ml200ml sizeAfter Sun Moisturizer
Garnier After Sun Soothing Hydrating Lotion nourishes skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure. Developed by Garnier as after sun care, this hydrating moisturiser has a cooling effect on skin and keeps it moisturised for 24 hours. This formula is enriched with responsibly sourced aloe vera, known for its highly hydrating properties and ability to soothe skin. Garnier After Sun Lotion is instantly absorbed, leaving skin lightly perfumed and with a smooth and soft finish. Apply in the evening after showering, for maximum moisture retention, and leave on overnight. Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme.This soothing and hydrating lotion nourishes skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure. Intensely rehydrates skin, delivers a refreshing feel and keeps skin moisturised for up to 24 hours. Enriched with responsibly sourced aloe vera known for its highly hydrating properties.Is Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion right for me? Yes, if your skin feels tight after a day in the sun and needs to be soothed and rehydrated. Unlike your normal moisturiser, this after sun lotion has been specifically developed to nourish and help cool skin that feels dehydrated due to hot weather. The formula is non-sticky, non-greasy and enjoyable to use. It is instantly absorbed, leaving skin lightly perfumed and with a silky soft finish.Proven effectiveness: soothed, nourished and hydrated skin for up to 24 hours. Apply to face and body after sun exposure, rubbing in until fully absorbed.
Our Ambre Solaire Hydrating Soothing After Sun Lotion provides up to 24 hours of hydration for face & body. This non-sticky and non-greasy formula enriched with responsibly sourced aloe vera leaves skin feeling refreshed and with a summery fragrance.Goes well withAmbre Solaire After Sun Cooling Face Sheet Mask 32gAmbre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50 75mlAmbre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream SPF30 50ml Travel
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

737935 1, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Carbomer, Parfum / Fragrance, Farnesol, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Citric Acid, (F.I.L Z283344/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

- Apply to face and body after sun exposure and gently massage until fully absorbed- The ultra-light formula is immediately absorbed and leaves skin feeling refreshed and with a summery fragrance.
View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here