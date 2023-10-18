Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Spray 200Ml 200ml size After Sun Moisturizer

Garnier After Sun Soothing Hydrating Lotion nourishes skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure. Developed by Garnier as after sun care, this hydrating moisturiser has a cooling effect on skin and keeps it moisturised for 24 hours. This formula is enriched with responsibly sourced aloe vera, known for its highly hydrating properties and ability to soothe skin. Garnier After Sun Lotion is instantly absorbed, leaving skin lightly perfumed and with a smooth and soft finish. Apply in the evening after showering, for maximum moisture retention, and leave on overnight. Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme. This soothing and hydrating lotion nourishes skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure. Intensely rehydrates skin, delivers a refreshing feel and keeps skin moisturised for up to 24 hours. Enriched with responsibly sourced aloe vera known for its highly hydrating properties. Is Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion right for me? Yes, if your skin feels tight after a day in the sun and needs to be soothed and rehydrated. Unlike your normal moisturiser, this after sun lotion has been specifically developed to nourish and help cool skin that feels dehydrated due to hot weather. The formula is non-sticky, non-greasy and enjoyable to use. It is instantly absorbed, leaving skin lightly perfumed and with a silky soft finish. Proven effectiveness: soothed, nourished and hydrated skin for up to 24 hours. Apply to face and body after sun exposure, rubbing in until fully absorbed.

Our Ambre Solaire Hydrating Soothing After Sun Lotion provides up to 24 hours of hydration for face & body. This non-sticky and non-greasy formula enriched with responsibly sourced aloe vera leaves skin feeling refreshed and with a summery fragrance. Goes well with Ambre Solaire After Sun Cooling Face Sheet Mask 32g Ambre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50 75ml Ambre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream SPF30 50ml Travel

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

737935 1, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Carbomer, Parfum / Fragrance, Farnesol, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Citric Acid, (F.I.L Z283344/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage