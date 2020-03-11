By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion 200Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • After Sun Lotion
  • Hydrate & soothe your skin for after sun protection
  • Dermatologically-tested formula, enriched with cactus extract
  • 200ml of the after sun lotion with naturally derived Aloe Vera
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Aftersun Soothing and Hydrating Lotion is right for you if your skin feels tight after a day in the sun and need to be soothed and hydrated. Unlike your normal moisturiser, this soothing, hydrating lotion is specially developed to soothe and nourish skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure.
  • How does it work?
  • The soothing formula is enriched with naturally derived Aloe Vera, a desert plant capable of surviving for months in extreme conditions and without water.
  • The result: soothed, nourished and hydrated skin for up to 24 hours.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • With naturally derived aloe vera
  • 24 hr hydration
  • Soothes and nourishes skin
  • Cooling effect
  • Non-sticky and non-greasy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

737935 1, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis / Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carbomer, Farnesol, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B43044/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply daily onto clean skin, after sun exposure. Non-sticky, non-greasy and a pleasure to use, this soothing, hydrating lotion is instantly absorbed by the skin.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • Any questions please call the Garnier Ambre Solaire Advice Line:
  • 0800 0854 378 (UK)
  • 1800 818 678 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for children

2 stars

I actually bought this product for my hubby but after my children got a little burnt I used it on them, but the following morning they all woke with spots, a little like chicken pox. I have rulled out anything else as nothing else changed. It is not to complain just to inform.

The Best After Sun

5 stars

This after sun skin soother is fantastic - it does exactly what it says - it sinks into your skin really easily and does not leave it feeling sticky. It moisturises the skin and I think it prolongs your tan!!! I Would highly recommend -worth every penny!!

Usually bought next

Piz Buin Tan & Protect Oil Spray Spf 15 150Ml

£ 12.00
£8.00/100ml

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray F50+ 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf30 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Lip Care Sun Spf30 4.8G

£ 1.50
£31.25/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here