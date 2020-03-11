Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion 200Ml

Not for children
I actually bought this product for my hubby but after my children got a little burnt I used it on them, but the following morning they all woke with spots, a little like chicken pox. I have rulled out anything else as nothing else changed. It is not to complain just to inform.
The Best After Sun
This after sun skin soother is fantastic - it does exactly what it says - it sinks into your skin really easily and does not leave it feeling sticky. It moisturises the skin and I think it prolongs your tan!!! I Would highly recommend -worth every penny!!