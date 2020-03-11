Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Lotion 400Ml
Offer
Product Description
- After Sun Lotion
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Aftersun Soothing and Hydrating Lotion is right for you if your skin feels tight after a day in the sun and need to be soothed and hydrated. Unlike your normal moisturiser, this soothing, hydrating lotion is specially developed to soothe and nourish skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure.
- How does it work?
- The soothing formula is enriched with naturally derived Aloe Vera, a desert plant capable of surviving for months in extreme conditions and without water.
- The result: soothed, nourished and hydrated skin for up to 24 hours.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Family pack
- With naturally derived aloe vera
- 24hr hydration
- Soothes and nourishes skin
- Cooling effect
- Non -sticky and non-greasy
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
737935 1, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis / Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carbomer, Farnesol, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B43044/1)
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Apply daily onto clean skin, after sun exposure. Non-sticky, non-greasy and a pleasure to use, this soothing, hydrating lotion is instantly absorbed by the skin.
Name and address
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- Any questions please call the Garnier Ambre Solaire advice line
- 0800 0854 378 (UK)
- 1800 818 678 (ROI)
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.garnier.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020