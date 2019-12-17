Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Pollo 355G
Energy1660 kJ 396 kcal20%
Fat16 g23%
Saturates5.7 g29%
Sugars4.4 g5%
Salt1.9 g32%
- Frozen pizza richly topped with mozzarella & Edam cheese, chicken breast, spinach and sweetcorn on a thin and crispy base.
- From freezer to plate in under 15 minutes - just enough time to pour the wine, fix the salad and set the mood: Make it the perfect Mid-Week meal with Ristorante - whether it's date night or a quick meal for the family.
- Fall back in love with pizza with the help of our Thin & Crispy Ristorante Pollo Pizza; generously topped with delicious mozzarella & Edam cheese, chicken breast, sweetcorn and spinach, over our signature pizzeria style sauce. A colourful meal to brighten up the week. Treat yourself this week, or store in the freezer for an impromptu night-in with friends.
- Our Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pollo Pizza is generously topped with delicious mozzarella & Edam cheese, chicken breast, sweetcorn and spinach
- The Nation's Favourite Thin & Crispy Pizza
- From Freezer to Plate in 11 minutes
- No hydrogenated fats or artificial colours
- Pack size: 355g
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Marinated Chicken Breast (9%) (Chicken Breast, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Salt, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Spices, Herbs, Sugar, Flavouring), Spinach (7%), Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese (5%), Edam Cheese (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Tomato Pieces (2%), Sweetcorn (2%), Yeast, Water, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Garlic, Oregano, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Maltodextrin, Caramel, Spirit Vinegar, Wine Vinegar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Dessert Wine, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C (*** - compartment of freezer).If food has thawed, do not refreeze Best Before End See Side Panel
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to perfect Pizza...
1 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
2 Remove all outer packaging.
3 Place frozen pizza directly onto the bottom wire oven shelf. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Conventional 220°C, 425°F 11-14mins
Fan 200°C 11-14mins
Gas mark 6 11-14mins
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Manufactured in the UK
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people
- Free From Artificial Colours
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
355g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100 g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 Pizza
|% RI*
|Energy kJ
|936 kJ
|1660 kJ
|20 %
|Energy kcal
|223 kcal
|396 kcal
|20 %
|Fat
|9.0 g
|16 g
|23 %
|of which saturates
|3.2 g
|5.7 g
|29 %
|Carbohydrates
|26 g
|45 g
|17 %
|of which sugars
|2.5 g
|4.4 g
|5 %
|Protein
|8.8 g
|16 g
|32 %
|Salt
|1.0 g
|1.9 g
|32 %
|*Reference intake of average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
