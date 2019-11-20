Baxters Baby Beetroot 567G

Accept No Substitutes!
I pride myself on not wasting money in buying brands just because they're brands I know well and trust. However, there are some brands who have got the mixture of taste and quality in their product *just right* and Baxters is a canny company. The only mistake they've made here is that they use sweetener AND sugar in their vinegar, when some of us prefer a natural product (however much sugar is needed) over one with synthetic sweeteners included. That aside, these baby beets are marinaded in a vinegar that is just the right mix of sweet and tart. Christmas wouldn't feel right without them. It's a love thing... :-D
Usually good but....
Usually very good but on occasion you will find a rock hard bullet of a beetroot. It beats me( forgive the pun) that there is no technology to root out these shockers.