Danone Actimel Fat Free Strawberry Drink 8X100g
Offer
- Energy116 kJ 27 kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116 kJ/27 kcal
Product Description
- Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins B6 and D, strawberry and sweeteners.
- Enjoy as part of healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
- 0% added sugar*
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Start your day with Actimel cultured shot
- Every single shot is packed with fermented milk full of L. casei and other cultures.
- It also contains vitamins D & B6 to support the normal function of the immune system.
- Feel ready to take on your day!
- With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
- Cultured shot with L. casei
- 0% Fat
- 3 strains of live cultures
- Over 8h fermentation
- New look, same recipe
- Vitamins D & B6
- No preservatives and colours
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Purée (2.0%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended consumption: 1 bottle per day.
- Shake before use!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- ROI: Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Return to
Net Contents
8 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|%RI**
|Energy
|116 kJ/27 kcal
|1
|Fat
|0.1 g
|<1
|of which saturates
|0 g
|<1
|Carbohydrate
|3.2 g
|1
|of which sugars
|3.0 g
|3
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|-
|Protein
|2.6 g
|5
|Salt
|0.11 g
|2
|Calcium
|120 mg
|15
|Vitamin B6
|0.21 mg
|15
|Vitamin D
|0.75 µg
|15
|**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
