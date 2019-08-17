By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Digestive 400G

Mcvities Digestive 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
Each biscuit (14.7g) contains
  • Energy296 kJ 71 kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheatmeal Biscuits
  • 70% wheat & wholemeal
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (54%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 27

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (14.7g)
Energy (kJ)2014296
(kcal)48171
Fat 21.3g3.1g
of which Saturates 10.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate 62.9g9.2g
of which Sugars 16.6g2.4g
Fibre 3.6g0.5g
Protein 7.2g1.1g
Salt 1.3g0.2g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 27--

Very tasty

5 stars

Excellent taste and nice and crispy. Beautiful with a cup of tea. As my son put it, "A cup of tea is too wet without one." As you can probably guess he dunks his digestive!

