Dax Wave & Groom Hair Dress 99G

Product Description
- Red Wave & Groom Hair Wax for Short Hair
- Dax Wave & Groom is a thick hair dress. It can be used to bring out the natural wave pattern in your hair, along with spiking and sculpting your desired look. Best if used on short hair.
- Pack size: 99G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Place desired amount of Dax Wave & Groom between palms and apply to clean, damp or dry hair. Use fingertips to spike, sculpt, and create stiff definition.
Net Contents
99g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020