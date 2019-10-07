Amoy Udon Thick Noodles 2X150g

Product Description
- Straight to Wok Udon Thick Noodles.
- Liven up your stir fry!
- Quick, straight to wok noodles complete your stir fry.
- For recipe ideas visit: www.Amoy.co.uk
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator - Lactic Acid, Stabiliser - Sodium Alginate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Once inner packet is opened use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok: Add to your recipe and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Stir fry your ingredients
- 2 Add Amoy stir fry sauce
- 3 Add Amoy Straight to Wok Noodles and cook
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Warnings
- DO NOT OPEN WITH SHARP IMPLEMENTS
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per (100g)
|Per (150g)
|Energy
|537kJ / 127kcal
|806kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|- of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|38.6g
|- of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
Safety information
DO NOT OPEN WITH SHARP IMPLEMENTS
