Hovis Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

Great taste we love it, keeps well in fridge past the use by date
no not good quality, often stale before use due to wanting it for sandwiches in the week,
dissapointed
I have had Hovis bread for many years from Tesco but just lately the slices have gone very thin, it is supposed to be medium ? The bread even though it is in date is going very sour tasting and developing a white mould even before the sell by date. It falls to pieces when you are trying to put it in the toaster. What has changed ?
A really nice loaf of bread. It's got an almost nutty flavour, though their are not nuts in the product (thankfully). I also find that the sugar that is in the loaf is all that's needed for flavour, any less and the wholemeal bread tends to loose something.
Crumbs!
Nice bread when it is in date. Ordered a loaf last week and best before 10th October, this was on the 10th, so hardly 3+days!
Not the usual quality just dropped to bits.
It was fresh but the top half just fell off and was very thin for medium.
very soft and very tasty bread
absolutely ravishing bread.
