Hovis Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

Each slice (40g)
  • Energy374kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ

Product Description

  • Medium Sliced Wholemeal Bread
  • Your favourite rich and tasty Wholemeal loaf, giving you a taste of Hovis® heritage in every slice.
  • Tasty Hovis Wholemeal is a much-loved family favourite. Naturally rich in wholegrains and made with 100% wholemeal flour, this tasty loaf is high in fibre and low in fat. And with over 130 years of baking experience, our expert bakers give you a taste of Hovis heritage in every slice.
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vitamin B1
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g
Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Water, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Soya Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, This product contains 61% Wholegrains from Wholemeal Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 20 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  • If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 40g% RI*
Energy 934kJ374kJ4%
-221kcal88kcal
Fat1.8g0.7g1%
of which saturates0.4g0.2g1%
Carbohydrates37.8g15.1g6%
of which sugars4.1g1.6g2%
Fibre6.8g2.7g
Protein10.0g4.0g8%
Salt0.90g0.36g6%
Vitamin B10.23 mg (21% RI)0.09mg (8% RI)
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This loaf contains 20 slices---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Great taste we love it, keeps well in fridge past

5 stars

Great taste we love it, keeps well in fridge past the use by date

no not good quality, often stale before use due to

1 stars

no not good quality, often stale before use due to wanting it for sandwiches in the week,

dissapointed

5 stars

I have had Hovis bread for many years from Tesco but just lately the slices have gone very thin, it is supposed to be medium ? The bread even though it is in date is going very sour tasting and developing a white mould even before the sell by date. It falls to pieces when you are trying to put it in the toaster. What has changed ?

A really nice loaf of bread. It's got an almost nu

5 stars

A really nice loaf of bread. It's got an almost nutty flavour, though their are not nuts in the product (thankfully). I also find that the sugar that is in the loaf is all that's needed for flavour, any less and the wholemeal bread tends to loose something.

Crumbs!

3 stars

Nice bread when it is in date. Ordered a loaf last week and best before 10th October, this was on the 10th, so hardly 3+days!

Not the usual quality just dropped to bits.

1 stars

It was fresh but the top half just fell off and was very thin for medium.

very soft and very tasty bread

5 stars

very soft and very tasty bread

absolutely ravishing bread.

5 stars

absolutely ravishing bread.

