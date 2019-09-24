Beef Tomatoes Each

My fridge is bare without a beefy.
Tesco large bap toasted with Cathedral extra mature cheddar cheese, add a slice or two of beef toms and grill salt, pepper and your in Heaven . just amazing. Use the rest of the tom chopped up on a salad is so nice. or on its own chilled with a glass wine. Always room in my fridge for a beefy tom.
bruised
mine was delivered so badly bruised wont be ordering anymore
Lovely fresh and juicey
Was pleased to get these great tasting not like the smaller ones full of flavour
Juicy, crisp and delicious
Tasted very good. A treat rather than a "must". Cut into thick, juicy slices it makes a great side dish
No great
I bought 3 at the cheaper price and they were rotting from the inside. Not great. They were also woody over half way through. When they are in their season they are usually fine but now they are out of season ill will get the normal ones
Not what i expected
Was not beef, was a tomato