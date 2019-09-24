By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beef Tomatoes Each

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 0.65
£0.65/each
Product Description

  • Tomatoes.

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Canary Islands, France, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Spain

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold%RI*
Energy84kJ / 20kcal1%
Fat0.3gLess than 1%
Saturates0.1g1%
Carbohydrate3.1g1%
Sugars3.1g3%
Fibre1.0g
Protein0.7g1%
Salt0.1gLess than 1%
Vitamin C17mg (21%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

My fridge is bare without a beefy.

5 stars

Tesco large bap toasted with Cathedral extra mature cheddar cheese, add a slice or two of beef toms and grill salt, pepper and your in Heaven . just amazing. Use the rest of the tom chopped up on a salad is so nice. or on its own chilled with a glass wine. Always room in my fridge for a beefy tom.

bruised

1 stars

mine was delivered so badly bruised wont be ordering anymore

Lovely fresh and juicey

5 stars

Was pleased to get these great tasting not like the smaller ones full of flavour

Juicy, crisp and delicious

5 stars

Tasted very good. A treat rather than a "must". Cut into thick, juicy slices it makes a great side dish

No great

3 stars

I bought 3 at the cheaper price and they were rotting from the inside. Not great. They were also woody over half way through. When they are in their season they are usually fine but now they are out of season ill will get the normal ones

Not what i expected

1 stars

Was not beef, was a tomato

