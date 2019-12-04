By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pura Light Touch 420Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pura Light Touch 420Ml
£ 1.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Blended Vegetable Oils with Natural Flavourings
  • 75% less saturated fat than butter
  • High in omega 3 (typically 8g per 100g)
  • The lower saturated-fat replacement for butter in cooking and frying
  • A blend of vegetable oils with natural dairy flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420ml
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm) (99%), Salt (1%), Emulsifier: Lecithin, Natural Flavourings (Derived from Milk)*, Natural Colour: Annatto, Vitamins A, D & E

Allergy Information

  • *May contain traces of Lactose

Storage

Refrigerate after opening. Store away from direct sunlight.Best Before End - See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for frying, grilling, roasting, baking and glazing, mash, sauces, scrambled eggs and drizzling.
  • For recipes use 1.5 tablespoons (23ml) of Light Touch for 28g butter
  • Shake well before use.

Distributor address

  • Edible Oils Ltd.,
  • Princes Limited,
  • Consumer Services Dept.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Edible Oils Ltd.,
  • Princes Limited,
  • Consumer Services Dept.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.princes.co.uk

Net Contents

420ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g of Product) Light TouchButter
Energy kJ36633059
Energy kcal891744
Fat 99.0g82.2g
Of which saturates 11.5g52.1g
Mono unsaturates 59.5g20.9g
Poly unsaturates 27.5g2.8g
Carbohydrate Nil0.6g
Of which sugars Nil0.6g
Protein Nil0.6g
Salt 1.0g1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable 500G

£ 3.75
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.89
£0.15/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here