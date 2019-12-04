Pura Light Touch 420Ml

Product Description
- Blended Vegetable Oils with Natural Flavourings
- 75% less saturated fat than butter
- High in omega 3 (typically 8g per 100g)
- The lower saturated-fat replacement for butter in cooking and frying
- A blend of vegetable oils with natural dairy flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 420ml
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm) (99%), Salt (1%), Emulsifier: Lecithin, Natural Flavourings (Derived from Milk)*, Natural Colour: Annatto, Vitamins A, D & E
Allergy Information
- *May contain traces of Lactose
Storage
Refrigerate after opening. Store away from direct sunlight.Best Before End - See Cap
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for frying, grilling, roasting, baking and glazing, mash, sauces, scrambled eggs and drizzling.
- For recipes use 1.5 tablespoons (23ml) of Light Touch for 28g butter
- Shake well before use.
Distributor address
- Edible Oils Ltd.,
- Princes Limited,
- Consumer Services Dept.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Edible Oils Ltd.,
- Princes Limited,
- Consumer Services Dept.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- www.princes.co.uk
Net Contents
420ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g of Product) Light Touch
|Butter
|Energy kJ
|3663
|3059
|Energy kcal
|891
|744
|Fat
|99.0g
|82.2g
|Of which saturates
|11.5g
|52.1g
|Mono unsaturates
|59.5g
|20.9g
|Poly unsaturates
|27.5g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|Nil
|0.6g
|Of which sugars
|Nil
|0.6g
|Protein
|Nil
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.5g
