Tesco Walnut Pieces 200G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Walnut Pieces 200G
£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy701kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2805kJ / 679kcal

Product Description

  • Walnut pieces.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for mixing into cakes and adding crunch to salads
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2805kJ / 679kcal701kJ / 170kcal
Fat61.9g15.5g
Saturates5.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate9.9g2.5g
Sugars1.8g0.5g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein18.2g4.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Never tasted better

5 stars

Excellent quality and delicious added to my breakfast cereal.

Yummy

5 stars

These are always included in the excellent coffee and walnut cake made in our household.

Good quantity in bag and good quality

5 stars

Bought product for top of cake

Wish the pieces were smaller, they’re mainly half walnuts not pieces so I have to break each one individually for my needs.

3 stars

I buy this regularly

Good value

4 stars

Perfect for snacks or cooking. Even some whole walnuts in there.

It was so good. Thank you.

5 stars

Tasty, crunchy pieces !

5 stars

We have bought these walnut pieces a number of times now both to eat as they are and also to put into Waldorf Salad.

Superb as always

5 stars

Simple, effective and easy to shop

Great tasting

5 stars

I use in many dishes, soups, salads, and sandwiches with cheese

