Tesco Walnut Pieces 200G

Never tasted better
Excellent quality and delicious added to my breakfast cereal.
Yummy
These are always included in the excellent coffee and walnut cake made in our household.
Good quantity in bag and good quality
Bought product for top of cake
Wish the pieces were smaller, they’re mainly half walnuts not pieces so I have to break each one individually for my needs.
I buy this regularly
Good value
Perfect for snacks or cooking. Even some whole walnuts in there.
It was so good. Thank you.
It was so good. Thank you.
Tasty, crunchy pieces !
We have bought these walnut pieces a number of times now both to eat as they are and also to put into Waldorf Salad.
Superb as always
Simple, effective and easy to shop
Great tasting
I use in many dishes, soups, salads, and sandwiches with cheese