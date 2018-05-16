Tesco Toasted Flaked Almonds 100G

- Energy636kJ 154kcal8%
- Fat12.5g18%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2545kJ / 615kcal
Product Description
- Toasted flaked almonds.
- FOR BAKING & COOKING Delicately sliced and oven toasted for depth of flavour
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2545kJ / 615kcal
|636kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|49.9g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|9.9g
|2.5g
|Protein
|26.8g
|6.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
