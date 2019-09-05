By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Flaked Almonds 200G

Tesco Flaked Almonds 200G
£ 2.80
£14.00/kg
10g
  • Energy260kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2600kJ / 629kcal

Product Description

  • Flaked Almonds
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sesame seeds and almond.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2600kJ / 629kcal260kJ / 63kcal
Fat55.8g5.6g
Saturates4.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate6.9g0.7g
Sugars4.2g0.4g
Fibre7.4g0.7g
Protein21.1g2.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great for baking. Easy to chop up if a smaller siz

5 stars

Great for baking. Easy to chop up if a smaller size is required. They have a nice flavour too. Would repurchase.

Delicious and convenient

5 stars

I buy these flaked almonds every week to use in my home-made muesli for breakfast. They are delicious and very healthy too.

Great in curries and tagines

5 stars

Great for cake and trifle toppings. I also use these in curries and tagines, so great for sweet and savoury uses!

It has always come up to expectations!

5 stars

I no longer do baking, but when all the family were home I never bought cakes, biscuits, puddings, or ready meals. Now they are a godsend. A clubcard member since it was started and a Tesco shopper when the store opened in Amersham, Bucks, I have always been satisfied with it's products. It'delivery service is great too.

