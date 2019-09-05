Tesco Flaked Almonds 200G

Great for baking. Easy to chop up if a smaller siz
Great for baking. Easy to chop up if a smaller size is required. They have a nice flavour too. Would repurchase.
Delicious and convenient
I buy these flaked almonds every week to use in my home-made muesli for breakfast. They are delicious and very healthy too.
Great in curries and tagines
Great for cake and trifle toppings. I also use these in curries and tagines, so great for sweet and savoury uses!
It has always come up to expectations!
I no longer do baking, but when all the family were home I never bought cakes, biscuits, puddings, or ready meals. Now they are a godsend. A clubcard member since it was started and a Tesco shopper when the store opened in Amersham, Bucks, I have always been satisfied with it's products. It'delivery service is great too.