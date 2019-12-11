Dunns River Chicken Seasoning 100G
- Chicken Seasoning
- Our Dunn's River range of spices, herbs and seasonings use only the finest quality ingredients, specially selected and blended, to deliver delicious, authentic taste to your table.
- The perfect range for your kitchen to prepare and make a whole host of exciting world food dishes.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Salt, Mustard, Coriander, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Sugar, Paprika, Thyme, Cassia, Majoram, Ginger, Pimento, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (E160c), Rubbed Parsley, Carob Flour, Chilli Extract
- Packed in a factory which also handles Wheat, Mustard, Celery, Sulpher Dioxide, Soya, Milk, Fish and Shellfish
Store in a cool, dry place
Packed in the UK
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|954kJ/228kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|Of which Saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|Of which Sugars
|7.6g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|39.6g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
